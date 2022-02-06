SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th ODI

South Africa Women (SA-W) will lock horns with West Indies Women (WI-W) in the final ODI of the four-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Sandton on Sunday.

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, Sunday's clash will be the decider. The third match was won by South Africa Women by 96 runs. The hosts batted first and put up 299 runs on the board. In response, the West Indies Women could only muster 203 runs, falling short by 96 runs.

SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-W XI

Sune Luus (C), Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Tumi Sekhukhune

WI-W XI

Stafanie Taylor (C), Anisa Mohammed, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Kycia Knight (WK), Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

Match Details

SA-W vs WI-W, 4th ODI

Date and Time: 7th February 2021, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Sandton.

Pitch Report

The Wanderers pitch is a sporting one which offers equal assistance to both the batters and bowlers. However, playing a big innings here is quite challenging. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball and as the game progresses, the spinners could come in handy. The team winning the toss should choose to bat first, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 225 runs.

Today’s SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shemaine Campbelle: Campbelle is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who is expected to play a key role in the series decider.

Batters

Deandra Dottin: Dottin can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. She has scored 199 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 99.50.

Laura Wolvaardt: Wolvaardt has scored 148 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 82.22.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews: Matthews can provide you with some valuable points with both her batting and bowling. She has scored 70 runs and also picked up five wickets in three matches.

Sune Luus: Luus has scored 108 runs and also scalped two wickets in three matches. She is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Bowlers

Shamilia Connell: Connell will lead the West Indies Women's bowling attack on Sunday. She has taken seven wickets in three matches at an economy of 4.00.

Ayabonga Khaka: Khaka has been in brilliant form in the series. She took a fifer in the second ODI and has scalped eight wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 4.32.

Top 5 best players to pick in SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W) - 269 points

Deandra Dottin (WI-W) - 266 point

Hayley Matthews (WI-W) - 253 points

Sune Luus (SA-W) - 232 points

Shabnim Ismail (SA-W) - 231 points

Important Stats for SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Ayabonga Khaka: 8 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.32

Deandra Dottin: 199 runs in 3 matches; SR - 99.50

Hayley Matthews: 70 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 80.45 and ER - 4.56

Sune Luus: 108 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR -66.25 and ER - 3.17

Shabnim Ismail: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 3.65

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (4th ODI)

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction - West Indies Women tour of South Africa

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Stefanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Shamilia Connell.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Sune Luus.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction - West Indies Women tour of South Africa

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Mignon du Preez, Tazmin Brits, Hayley Matthews, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Chinelle Henry, Anisa Mohammed, Shabnim Ismail, Shakera Selman.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Mignon du Preez.

Edited by Samya Majumdar