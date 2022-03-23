SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 23

The 23rd match of the Women's World Cup 2022 will see South Africa Women (SA-W) take on West Indies Women (WI-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

South Africa have been one of the teams to beat in the tournament with their only loss coming at the hands of a rampant Australian side. The likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp have been sensational with the bat and ball respectively and will be keen to help their nation seal a top-two finish. However, they face a resourceful West Indies side who have a knack for springing an upset. Although they come into the game on the back of a tough loss to Pakistan, the Windies will be keen to beat South Africa and boost their semi-final hopes. With valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Wellington.

SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shekera Selman and Anisa Mohammed

SA-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune

Match Details

SA-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 24th March 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at Basin Reserve despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the batters should enjoy the bounce off the surface. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. As has been the case in this World Cup, wickets in hand are key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. Although 250 should be a good total, both teams are well and truly capable of crossing the 260-run mark.

Today’s SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shemaine Campbelle: Shemaine Campbelle has been the surprise package with the bat for West Indies, coming up with handy knocks in the middle order. Given her form and glovework, Campbelle should get the nod over Trisha Chetty, who is expected to bat in the South African lower order.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt has been the star of the tournament with 350 runs in five matches. The star batter has been consistent at the top of the order, playing both pace and spin well. With Wolvaardt looking in fine form, she is a must-have in your SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews has been one of the players of the tournament with valuable contributions with both the bat and ball. Although she didn't have the best of games against Pakistan, Matthews should enjoy the conditions on offer in Wellington, making her a good addition to your SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka: Ayabonga Khaka has been sensational with the ball for South Africa, forming a potent trio with Ismail and Kapp. Khaka has held her nerve in the death overs with her ability to nail the yorker being spot on. With the conditions playing into her hands, Khaka should pick up a wicket or two in this game too.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WI-W) - 666 points

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W) - 504 points

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W) - 443 points

Important stats for SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews - 226 runs in 6 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 37.67

Laura Wolvaardt - 350 runs in 5 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 70.00

Marizanne Kapp - 10 wickets in 5 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 20.80

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Lara Goodall, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Afy Fletcher, Ayabonga Khaka and Aaliyah Alleyne.

Captain: Lizelle Lee. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Lara Goodall, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Afy Fletcher, Shekera Selman and Shabnim Ismail.

Captain: Lizelle Lee. Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp.

