SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's T20I Tri-Series, Match 4

The fourth match of the Women's T20I Tri-Series will see South Africa Women (SA-W) and West Indies Women (WI-W) lock horns at Buffalo Park in East London on Wednesday, January 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction.

South Africa are one of the best teams in world cricket, with the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt holding them in good stead. They have done well in the series, winning one out of two games so far.

As for the Windies, they have struggled with the bat with scores of 111 and 97 in the series. They will rely on captain Hayley Matthews to step up with both the bat and ball as they seek a morale-boosting win.

With both sides keen to gather some momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup, a cracking game is on the cards in East London.

SA-W vs WI-W Match Details

West Indies Women and South Africa Women will lock horns in the fourth match of the Women's T20I Tri-Series at Buffalo Park. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W vs WI-W, Match 4

Date and Time: 25th January 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

SA-W vs WI-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa Women.

South Africa Women probable playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

West Indies Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for West Indies Women.

West Indies Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Britney Cooper, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce, Kaysia Schultz and Karishma Ramharack.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shemaine Campbelle (2 matches, 58 runs, Average: 29.00)

Shemaine Campbelle had a good outing in the previous game, scoring 47 runs off 57 balls. She has 58 runs in the series at an average of 29.00. Given her ability to score big runs and her recent form, Campbelle is a decent pick for your SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Wolvaardt (2 matches, 31 runs, Average: 15.50)

Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best T20 batters in the world with an average and a strike rate of 27.82 and 111.31, respectively. Wolvaardt has all the shots in the book and can play both pace and spin well. With Wolvaardt due for a big score, she is a must-have in your SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chloe Tryon (2 matches, 29 runs, 1 wicket)

Chloe Tryon is a brilliant all-rounder with a lot of experience under her belt. Tryon has been in decent form in the series as well, scoring 29 runs and picking up a wicket in two matches. With Tryon striking at over 100 in this format, she is a handy pick for your SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shamilia Connell (2 matches, 2 wickets, Average: 22.50)

Shamilia Connell is one of the Windies' go-to bowlers in this format with 38 wickets at an average of 29.10. She picked up two wickets in the reverse fixture against South Africa, holding her in good stead. With Connell also capable of scoring quick runs, she is a valuable pick for your SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

SA-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is West Indies' best player in this format, having played in multiple franchise leagues all around the world. She has managed to take only one wicket in two matches. But given her explosiveness with the bat, Matthews is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp has been at her best in the series, scoring 74 runs and picking up one wicket in two matches. She managed a fifty in the reverse fixture against the West Indies and is capable of taking wickets with the new ball too. Given her form and the conditions on offer, Kapp is a good captaincy pick for your SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Marizanne Kapp 74 runs, 1 wicket in 2 matches Hayley Matthews 57 runs, 1 wicket in 2 matches Laura Wolvaardt 31 runs in 2 matches Shamilia Connell 2 wickets in 2 matches Sune Luus 59 runs in 2 matches

SA-W vs WI-W match expert tips (Match 4)

Masabata Klaas was the star of the show in the previous game, picking up four wickets in the previous game. Klaas is a fine medium pacer who has done well in the absence of Shabnim Ismail. With the conditions suiting her style of bowling, Klaas could be a top pick for your SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Afy Fletcher, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp (c)

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Laura Wolvaardt (c), Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Shanika Bruce

