South Africa Women vs West Indies Women - Dream11 Prediction - Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2023

South Africa Women (SA-W) will take on West Indies Women (WI-W) in the second match of the Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 at Buffalo Park, East London on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

South Africa Women started this tri-series with a 27-run loss against India Women, failing to chase down a target of 148 runs. Their bowling was inconsistent in the second half as they let India off the hook despite reducing them to 34/3.

Meanwhile, West Indies Women will be playing their first T20I of the year. They had a poor 2022 where they had a win-loss record of 1-9. They will want to correct that with the Women’s T20 World Cup less than a month away.

SA-W vs WI-W, Match Details

The second match of the Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023 between South Africa Women and West Indies Women will be played on January 21st 2023 at Buffalo Park, East London. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SA-W vs WI-W

Date & Time: January 21, 2023, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Pitch Report

The pitch at Buffalo Park in East London had some movement and help for the quicker bowlers. There was a bit of assistance for spinners too. More of the same is likely to continue in this game.

SA-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 today

South Africa Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

South Africa Women Probable Playing XI: Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

West Indies Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

West Indies Women Probable Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, and Shabika Gajnabi.

Today’s SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rashada Williams

Rashada Williams is very good behind the stumps and collects some crucial points with catches and stumpings. She can also be a handy batter in the middle order.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt could not get going in the last game against India Women. However, she has the ability to get those big scores. Last year, she scored 188 runs at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 107.42 in T20Is.

Top All-rounder Pick

Stafanie Taylor

Stafanie Taylor is all set to return to T20Is after more than 18 months. The veteran West Indies all-rounder has scored 3121 runs at an average of 35.87 and has taken 98 wickets in her 111-game T20I career.

Top Bowler Pick

Nonkululeko Mlaba

Nonkululeko Mlaba has been consistent in the T20I format in the recent past. The South African left-arm spinner took 2/15 from three overs in the first game. She returned with nine scalps in seven T20Is at an economy rate of 5.61 in 2022.

SA-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews has been the best player for the West Indies Women for a while now. She can have a huge all-round impact. In 2022, she scored 193 runs and took 12 wickets in 10 T20Is.

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp opened the bowling and returned with figures of 1/30 against India Women. She also scored a run-a-ball 22 batting at No. 3. She will be a key player for South Africa Women.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Hayley Matthews (WI-W)

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W)

Stafanie Taylor (WI-W)

Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

SA-W vs WI-W match expert tips

Both teams have quality all-rounders like Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Marizanne Kapp, and Chloe Tryon and will be the ones to watch out for. Moreover, South Africa Women will start as favorite and seven of their players can be picked for the Dream11 side.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for South Africa Women vs West Indies Women - Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for South Africa Women vs West Indies Women - Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams

Batters: Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

