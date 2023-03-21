The 9th match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Sporting Alfas (SAF) locking horns against Dreux CC (DRX) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, March 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SAF vs DRX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Dreux CC have won seven of their last nine matches of the tournament. Sporting Alfas, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven matches.

Sporting Alfas possess a strong squad, but Dreux CC are expected to edge them out in this exciting encounter.

SAF vs DRX Match Details

The 9th match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 21 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAF vs DRX, Match 9

Date and Time: 21st March 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Farmers and Sporting Alfas, where a total of 220 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SAF vs DRX Form Guide

SAF - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

DRX - Won 7 of their last 9 matches

SAF vs DRX Probable Playing XI

SAF Playing XI

No injury updates

Garry Park, Greg Smith, Christian Munoz Mills, Atif Mehmood, Awais Ahmed (wk), Jack Perman, Waqar Ashraf, Shakeel Hafiz, Darren Walker, Paul Quinlan, Andrew Libby

DRX Playing XI

No injury updates

Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi ©, Mohammad Nisar, Abdurrahman Ahmadzai, Usman Riaz Khan, Muhammad Rafah, Kamran Ahmadzai, Tabish Bhatti, Zahir Ammar (wk), Afridi Yaseen, Wahid Abdul

SAF vs DRX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ahmed

A Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Zahir is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Nabi

M Nisar and A Nabi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Niaz played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

T Bhatti

A Mehmood and T Bhatti are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Park is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Yaseen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are U Riaz and A Yaseen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rafah is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAF vs DRX match captain and vice-captain choices

T Bhatti

J Mulder will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 620 points in the last nine matches.

G Park

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Park as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 575 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for SAF vs DRX, Match 9

M Nisar

A Nabi

A Mehmood

T Bhatti

G Park

Sporting Alfas vs Dreux CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sporting Alfas vs Dreux CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Ahmed

Batters: A Nabi, M Nisar, H Niaz

All-rounders: T Bhatti, G Park, A Ahmadzai, A Mehmood

Bowlers: A Yaseen, U Riaz, M Rafah

Dreux CC vs Sporting Alfas Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Ahmed

Batters: A Nabi, M Nisar

All-rounders: T Bhatti, G Park, A Ahmadzai, A Mehmood

Bowlers: A Yaseen, U Riaz, M Rafah, P Quinlan

