SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - June 06, 2021

The Saffron Strikers will square off against the Nutmeg Warriors in the 21st match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday. Both teams' last games were abandoned due to rain.

The Saffron Strikers have been in pretty good form in the Spice Isle T10. With seven points and a net run rate of +1.571, they are currently atop the points table. They started their campaign with a couple of big wins before losing two in a row. However, they bounced back strongly against Ginger Generals, beating them by 40 runs.

Meanwhile, the Nutmeg Warriors won their first Spice Isle T10 game by 10 wickets before losing three in a row. But they managed to register a win over the Bay Leaf Blasters to keep themselves alive in the competition.

Squads to choose from

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John (c), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Akeem Alexis, Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph

Predicted Playing XIs

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (wk), St Nickozi Hillaire, Mickel Joseph, John Olive, Ryan John (c), Shermon Lewis, Kem Charles, Samora Fraser, Alex Moses, Jenson Phillip, Laurie Williams

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Donald Mc Donald, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus, Sheldon Joseph, Jevon Andrew (wk), Dane Murray, Josh Thomas

Match Details

Match: Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors

Date: June 6th 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada is a solid one to bat on, with teams having racked up big totals consistently in the Spice Isle T10. More of the same can be expected for today's game. A score of around 110-115 runs may well be par at the venue.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SS vs NW)

Dream11 Team for Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors - Spice Isle T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendon Lawrence, Nickozi St Hillaire, Alex Moses, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Mickel Joseph, Kem Charles, Akeem Alexis, Shermon Lewis, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Mickel Joseph

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lendon Lawrence, Nickozi St Hillaire, Alex Moses, Seandell Regis, Andre Fletcher, Mickel Joseph, Akeem Alexis, Laurie Williams, John Olive, Darel Cyrus, Haston Jackson

Captain: Andre Fletcher. Vice-captain: Lendon Lawrence

