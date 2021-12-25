SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 Match 19

Team Sapphire will take on Team Emerald in Match No. 19 of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala on Sunday.
Team Sapphire have been inconsistent so far, having won three matches and lost four. They are currently fifth in the points table.
Team Emerald, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have returned with six wins and a loss so far.
SAP vs EME Probable Playing 11 today
Team Sapphire: Drishya Devan (wk), Ajanya T P, Ansu Sunil, Ananya Pradeep, Drisya, Sajeevan Sajana, Sooya Sukumar, Potti Manasvi, Renjusha, Diya Gireesh, Sraya Roy
Team Emerald: Fairooz Fathima (wk), B Sauparnika, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, VJ Joshitha, Alka A Suresh-I, Stanly Steffi, Yadhu Priya
Match Details
Match: SAP vs EME
Date & Time: December 26th 2021, 9 AM IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala
Pitch Report
It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the average score batting first after 18 games is just 107. Thus, another track favoring the bowlers may be in store at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.
Today’s SAP vs EME Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Drishya Devan is the leading run-getter for SAP, having aggregated 222 runs at an average of 44.40.
Batters
Ajanya T.P. has fared well with the ball and has taken eight wickets in seven games.
All-rounders
Mani Minnu has had a significant impact with both the bat and the ball. She has returned with 12 scalps and has amassed 268 runs.
Sajeevan Sajana is in good all-round form. She has mustered 195 runs and has seven wickets to her name.
Bowlers
Anaswara Santosh has been in excellent touch with both the bat and the ball. She has scored 116 runs and has picked up 10 wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team
Mani Minnu (EME): 904 points
Sajeevan Sajana (SAP): 539 points
Anaswara Santosh (EME): 483 points
Vinaya Surendran (EME): 392 points
Drishya Devan (SAP): 351 points
Important stats for SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team
Sajeevan Sajana: 195 runs & seven wickets
Drishya Devan: 222 runs
Mani Minnu: 268 runs & 12 wickets
Anaswara Santosh: 116 runs & 10 wickets
SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Drishya Devan, Ajanya T P, B Sauparnika, Ananya Pradeep, Sajeevan Sajana, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, Diya Gireesh
Captain: Mani Minnu Vice-captain: Sajeevan Sajana
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Drishya Devan, Ajanya T P, B Sauparnika, Ananya Pradeep, Sajeevan Sajana, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Alka A Suresh-I, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, Diya Gireesh
Captain: Mani Minnu Vice-captain: Anaswara Santosh