SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 Match 19

Team Sapphire will take on Team Emerald in Match No. 19 of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala on Sunday.

Team Sapphire have been inconsistent so far, having won three matches and lost four. They are currently fifth in the points table.

Team Emerald, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have returned with six wins and a loss so far.

SAP vs EME Probable Playing 11 today

Team Sapphire: Drishya Devan (wk), Ajanya T P, Ansu Sunil, Ananya Pradeep, Drisya, Sajeevan Sajana, Sooya Sukumar, Potti Manasvi, Renjusha, Diya Gireesh, Sraya Roy

Team Emerald: Fairooz Fathima (wk), B Sauparnika, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, VJ Joshitha, Alka A Suresh-I, Stanly Steffi, Yadhu Priya

Match Details

Match: SAP vs EME

Date & Time: December 26th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far and the average score batting first after 18 games is just 107. Thus, another track favoring the bowlers may be in store at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

Today’s SAP vs EME Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Drishya Devan is the leading run-getter for SAP, having aggregated 222 runs at an average of 44.40.

Batters

Ajanya T.P. has fared well with the ball and has taken eight wickets in seven games.

All-rounders

Mani Minnu has had a significant impact with both the bat and the ball. She has returned with 12 scalps and has amassed 268 runs.

Sajeevan Sajana is in good all-round form. She has mustered 195 runs and has seven wickets to her name.

Bowlers

Anaswara Santosh has been in excellent touch with both the bat and the ball. She has scored 116 runs and has picked up 10 wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team

Mani Minnu (EME): 904 points

Sajeevan Sajana (SAP): 539 points

Anaswara Santosh (EME): 483 points

Vinaya Surendran (EME): 392 points

Drishya Devan (SAP): 351 points

Important stats for SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction Team

Sajeevan Sajana: 195 runs & seven wickets

Drishya Devan: 222 runs

Mani Minnu: 268 runs & 12 wickets

Anaswara Santosh: 116 runs & 10 wickets

SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald - KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 Match 19.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Drishya Devan, Ajanya T P, B Sauparnika, Ananya Pradeep, Sajeevan Sajana, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, Diya Gireesh

Captain: Mani Minnu Vice-captain: Sajeevan Sajana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Drishya Devan, Ajanya T P, B Sauparnika, Ananya Pradeep, Sajeevan Sajana, Mani Minnu, Darsana Mohanan, Alka A Suresh-I, Vinaya Surendran, Anaswara Santosh, Diya Gireesh

Captain: Mani Minnu Vice-captain: Anaswara Santosh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee