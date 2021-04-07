SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kerala Women’s T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - April 7th, 2021

Team Sapphire will take on Team Emerald in the 22nd Match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers on Wednesday. Having played five matches each, both teams have had a similar run in the tournament so far.

Team Sapphire began their KCA Pink T20 Challengers campaign with a win over Team Emerald by one wicket. Since then, they’ve won and lost twice. Team Emerald have also won three games, while losing twice.

Having played two KCA Pink T20 Challengers matches against each other, the two teams have won once each.

Squads to choose from:

Team Sapphire

H U Bhoomika, C K Maneesha (wk), Santosh Siha, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sayoojya Salilan, Alka A Suresh, Renjusha, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Surendran Vinaya, Anju Rajan, Arathi Ravi, Chilthanya J, Nandini P T, Aswathy M, Farha Shirin, A K Aiswarya

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani (C), Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P (WK), Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Feba Fatim, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Manasvi Potti, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Aiswarya R, Divya Ganesh and Anushka C V.

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Sapphire

H U Bhoomika, C K Maneesha (wk), Santosh Siha, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sayoojya Salilan, Alka A Suresh, Renjusha, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Surendran Vinaya, Anju Rajan

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani (C), Devisree Hari, Vaishna MP (WK), Ananyak Pradeep, Divya Ganesh, Malavika Sabu, Jipsa Joseph, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Aneena Mathew, Biby Sebastin, Aiswarya M.

Match Details

Match: Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald, Match 22

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Date and Time: 7th April, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is expected to be a balanced one. The track is better suited to the spinners than the pacers. The average first innings score at the venue is 109 runs.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAP vs EME)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M P Vaishna, H U Bhoomika, S Malavika, S Siha, S Sajana, M Minnu, G Divya, J Jipsa, S Sandra, S Vinaya, S Biby

Captain: S Sajana. Vice-captain: M Minnu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M P Vaishna, H U Bhoomika, S Malavika, S Siha, S Sajana, M Minnu, K K Aparna, J Jipsa, S Sandra, M Aneena, S Vinaya

Captain: H U Bhoomika. Vice-captain: J Jipsa