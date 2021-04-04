SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers League (Kerala Women's T20) Match - Apr 05, 2021

Team Sapphire will lock horns with Team Emerald in the 19th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers League at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

Moreover, this will be the last league stage match of the season for both sides.

Team Sapphire are comfortably perched atop the points table with six wins from their seven matches. They are coming off a 16-run victory over Team Pearl in their last game. This will be a dress rehearsal for them before the semi-finals as they are already qualified.

Team Emerald, on the other hand, have won only two of their seven KCA Pink T20 Challengers League matches and find themselves at the penultimate position in the points table. They won their last game against Team Amber by 31 runs. This will be a must-win match for them if they are to confirm their berth in the semi-finals.

The last time when these two teams met each other, Team Sapphire defeated Team Emerald by a wicket.

Squads to choose from

Team Sapphire

C K Maneesha (WK), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, P T Nandini, Arathi Ravi, Alka A Suresh, A K Aiswarya, K K Aparna, M Aswathy, J Chilthanya, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran and K S Sayoojya.

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani (C), Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P (WK), Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Feba Fatim, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Manasvi Potti, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Aiswarya R, Divya Ganesh and Anushka C V.

Predicted Playing-11s

Team Sapphire

C K Maneesha (WK), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, Alka A Suresh, K K Aparna, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, K S Sayoojya.

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani (C), Devisree Hari, Vaishna MP (WK), Ananyak Pradeep, Divya Ganesh, Malavika Sabu, Jipsa Joseph, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Aneena Mathew, Biby Sebastin, Aiswarya M.

Match Details

Match: Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald, Match 19

Date: 5th April 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The track at Sanatana Dharma College Ground has equally upheld the batters as well as the bowlers. The spinners have enjoyed bowling on this ground and are expected to dictate the terms of this game. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played on this ground. So, one must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss. The average first innings score at this venue is 108 runs.

SAP vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C K Maneesha, H U Bhoomika, Divya Ganesh, Malavika Sabu, Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, S Sajana, K K Aparna, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Aneena Mathew.

Captain: Minnu Mani. Vice-Captain: S Sajana.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vaishna MP, H U Bhoomika, Siha Santosh, Divya Ganesh, Minnu Mani, S Sajana, Alka A Suresh, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Aneena Mathew, Biby Sebastin.

Captain: S Sajana. Vice-Captain: Minnu Mani.