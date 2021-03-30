SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers League (Kerala Women's T20) Match - Mar 31, 2021

Team Sapphire will lock horns with Team Emerald in the 10th Match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers League at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Team Sapphire are high on confidence as they have won all three of their games. They are comfortably perched atop the points table. Team Sapphire won their last game against Team Pearl by eight runs.

Team Emerald, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance so far as they have lost all three of their games. They find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Team Emerald fell to an eight-wicket defeat in their last game against Team Amber, failing to defend a minuscule total of 77 runs. Team Emerald will have to do something extraordinary to beat Team Sapphire in this game.

Squads to choose from

Team Sapphire

C K Maneesha (WK), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, P T Nandini, Arathi Ravi, Alka A Suresh, A K Aiswarya, K K Aparna, M Aswathy, J Chilthanya, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran and K S Sayoojya.

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani (C), Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P (WK), Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Feba Fatim, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Manasvi Potti, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Aiswarya R, Divya Ganesh and Anushka C V.

Predicted Playing-11s

Team Sapphire

C K Maneesha (WK), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, Alka A Suresh, K K Aparna, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, K S Sayoojya.

Team Emerald

Minnu Mani (C), Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P (WK), Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Divya Ganesh.

Match Details

Match: Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald, Match 10

Date: March 31, 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The track here at Sanatana Dharma College Ground has been equally helpful for the batsmen as well as the bowlers.

Both can play their game freely as the surface has good bounce and the ball comes on to the bat very nicely. The average first innings score at this venue is 89 runs.

SAP vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C K Maneesha, H U Bhoomika, Siha Santosh, Divya Ganesh, Minnu Mani, S Sajana, Alka A Suresh, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Aneena Mathew, Nithya Loordh.Captain: S Sajana. Vice-Captain: Minnu Mani.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C K Maneesha, H U Bhoomika, Siha Santosh, Divya Ganesh, Minnu Mani, S Sajana, K K Aparna, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Aneena Mathew, Biby Sebastin.

Captain: H U Bhoomika. Vice-Captain: Sandra Suren.