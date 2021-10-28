SAU vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, Match 9

Bahrain (BAH) will take on Saudi Arabia (SAU) in match number nine of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier 2021-22 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

Both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been decent in the tournament with two wins in three games each. While Bahrain come into the fixture on the back of a good win over the Maldives, Saudi Arabia missed the chance to go top of the table as they were edged out by Qatar in a close encounter. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Saudi Arabia might hold the edge given their depth and balance. With both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia looking to boost their hopes of qualification, a cracking encounter beckons in Doha.

SAU vs BAH Probable Playing 11 today

BAH XI

Muhammad Younis, Sarfaraz Ali, Junaid Aziz, Haider Butt, Prashanth Kurup, Waseeq Ahmed, Imran Ali (wk), Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Imran Anwar, Anasim Khan (c), Ammad Uddin

SAU XI

Sajid Cheema, Faisal Khan, Abdul Ghaffar (c), Usman Quddusi, Imran Arif, Mohammed Shaikh, Abdul Wahid, Zain-ul-Abidin, Sarfraz Butt (wk), Ishtiaq Ahmad and Imran Yousaf

Match Details

SAU vs BAH, Match 9, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier

Date & Time: October 28th 2021, 3:40 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch beckons at the West End Park with help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. There is ample movement on offer for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. With there being little to no turn available off the surface, the batters will look to attack the spinners, making for an intriguing contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being a par score at the venue.

Today’s SAU vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Imran Ali Butt: Imran Ali Butt has been decent with the bat despite not being able to convert his starts into big ones. Given the added value he provides with his wicketkeeping ability, Butt is a handy pick in your SAU vs BAH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Sajid Cheema: Sajid Cheema has been brilliant for Saudi Arabia at the top of the order. Although he didn't get a big one in the previous game, Cheema is one of the better batters in the competition, making him a good addition to your SAU vs BAH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Faisal Khan: Faisal Khan's all-round ability has served Saudi Arabia well, helping them win a game as well. He has been particularly good with the bat, scoring 120 runs. Given his form, Faisal Khan is one to watch out for in this fixture.

Bowler

Anasim Khan: Anasim Khan has been resourceful for Bahrain, earning the most fantasy points in the tournament so far. Predominantly a bowler, Anasim can be banked upon to deliver a wicket or two, making him a handy pick in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SAU vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Anasim Khan (BAH) - 223 points

Faisal Khan (SAU) - 217 points

Sathaiyah Veerapathiran (BAH) - 214 points

Important stats for SAU vs BAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Younis: 126 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, SR: 190.90

Faisal Khan: 120 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, SR: 160.00

Sathaiya Veerapathiran: 5 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, Average: 13.40

SAU vs BAH Dream 11 Prediction Today

SAU vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Butt, S Cheema, M Younis, A Ghaffar, S Ali, S Veerapathiran, I Arif, F Khan, A Khan, W Ahmed and Z ul Abidin

Captain: F Khan. Vice-captain: A Khan

SAU vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Butt, S Cheema, M Younis, U Khalid, J Aziz, S Veerapathiran, I Arif, F Khan, A Khan, W Ahmed and Z ul Abidin

Captain: F Khan. Vice-captain: S Veerapathiran

Edited by Samya Majumdar