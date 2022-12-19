SAU vs MAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B Match

Saurashtra (SAU) will take on Maharashtra (MAH) in an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SAU vs MAH Dream11 prediction.

Saurashtra drew their first encounter against Assam. After Assam were bowled out for 286, Saurashtra took a vital first-innings lead by amassing 492. However, they couldn’t really force the pace in the second innings as Assam got to 366/6, and the game ended in a draw.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a thumping nine-wicket win over Delhi. They shot Delhi out for 191 in the first innings but were 94/7 when Azim Kazi and Ashay Palkar smashed hundreds to take Maharashtra to 324. Delhi then scored 310 in their second essay before Maharashtra chased down the 178-run target with nine wickets in hand.

SAU vs MAH Match Details, Elite Group B, Ranji Trophy 2022-23

The Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will start on December 20 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU vs MAH, Elite Group B, Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Date & Time: December 20th 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

SAU vs MAH Pitch Report

This will be the first red-ball game of the season at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The 22-yard surface here is usually a superb one to bat on.

SAU vs MAH Probable Playing 11 today

Saurashtra team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Saurashtra Probable Playing XI: Arpit Vasavada (c), Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Snell Patel (wk), Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Parth Bhut, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya.

Maharashtra team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Maharashtra Probable Playing XI: Pavan Shah, Azim Kazi, Rahul Tripathi (c), Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Saurabh Navale (wk), Naushad Shaikh, Satyajeet Bachhav, Siddhesh Veer, Manoj Ingale, Ashay Palkar.

Today’s SAU vs MAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Harvik Desai

Harvik Desai was one of the top performers for Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy fixture against Assam. He opened the batting and scored a fine 108.

Top Batter Pick

Sheldon Jackson

Sheldon Jackson managed just five runs in the only innings that he got to bat against Assam. However, he has been superb in first-class cricket and averages 49.79 in his red-ball career. He has 19 hundreds and 32 fifties to his name.

Top All-rounder Pick

Satyajeet Bachhav

Satyajeet Bachhav had a sedate start to the 2022-23 red-ball season. The left-arm spinning all-rounder took just one wicket and was out for a duck against Delhi. However, his first-class numbers are good – 665 runs and 100 wickets in 27 matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Manoj Ingale

Manoj Ingale bowled well in both innings against Delhi. The 28-year-old seamer had figures of 5/43 and 2/60, eventually playing a significant role in Maharashtra’s win. He has taken 26 wickets in eight first-class games so far in his career.

SAU vs MAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Prerak Mankad

Prerak Mankad scored just 17 runs against Assam. But he was excellent with the ball, registering five-wicket hauls in both innings.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Rajvardhan Hangargekar was impressive on his first-class debut. The 20-year-old fast bowler took three wickets in each innings against Delhi. He can also come in handy with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SAU vs MAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Prerak Mankad 17 runs & 5 wickets in 1 match Sheldon Jackson 5 runs in 1 match Rajvardhan Hangargekar 6 wickets in 1 match Harvik Desai 108 runs in 1 match Pavan Shah 90 runs in 1 match

SAU vs MAH match expert tips

Top-order batters and all-rounders will be key picks in the SAU vs MAH game. Thus, the likes of Sheldon Jackson, Pavan Shah, Prerak Mankad, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar will be the ones to watch out for.

SAU vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SAU vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai

Batters: Sheldon Jackson (vc), Arpit Vasavada, Rahul Tripathi, Pavan Shah

All-rounders: Satyajeet Bachhav, Prerak Mankad (c)

Bowlers: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manoj Ingale

SAU vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SAU vs MAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai

Batters: Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Pavan Shah

All-rounders: Satyajeet Bachhav, Prerak Mankad (c), Parth Bhut, Kaushal Tambe

Bowlers: Chetan Sakariya, Ashay Palkar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (vc)

Poll : 0 votes