SAU vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Marsh One-Day Cup (Australia ODD) Match - March 4th, 2021

In the fourth game of the 2020-21 Marsh One-Day Cup, South Australia will take on New South Wales at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

South Australia went on to lose their opening Marsh One-Day Cup clash against Western Australia by 13 runs. Although Harry Nielsen and Travis Head scored centuries, it wasn’t enough as they lost the contest.

Meanwhile, New South Wales are currently atop the Marsh One-Day Cup standings following a dominating win over Victoria, with Steve Smith and Pat Cummins being the star performers. While Smith scored a hundred, Cummins managed a three-wicket haul.

With David Warner, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood joining the side for the upcoming Marsh One-Day Cup encounter against South Australia, New South Wales will start as favorites on Thursday.

While Steve Smith has been ruled out of the game due to an elbow injury, Pat Cummins has been rested as per NSW’s rotation policy.

Squads to choose from

South Australia

Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, Travis Head (C), Alex Carey (WK), Callum Ferguson, Tom Cooper, Cameron Valente, Corey Kelly, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Winter, Luke Robins, Daniel Drew, Conor McInerney, Henry Hunt, William Bosisto, Chadd Sayers, Joe Mennie

New South Wales

Peter Nevill (C, WK), Daniel Hughes, David Warner, Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Daniel Solway, Trent Copeland, Nick Larkin, Harry Conway.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Australia

Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Callum Ferguson, Tom Cooper, Cameron Valente, Corey Kelly, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Hatzoglou

New South Wales

David Warner, Daniel Hughes, Peter Nevill (C, WK), Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Trent Copeland

Match Details

Match: South Australia vs New South Wales

Date: 4th March, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

One can expect a good contest between the bat and ball at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The team winning the toss would want to bat first, and one can expect scores in excess of 300 in the first innings. However, it would be tricky to chase on this surface.

Marsh One-Day Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAU vs NSW)

SAU vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction - Marsh One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Nevill, Harry Nielsen, Kurtis Patterson, David Warner, Jake Weatherald, Sean Abbott, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Worrall

Captain: Travis Head; Vice-captain: David Warner

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Harry Nielsen, Daniel Hughes, David Warner, Jake Weatherald, Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar

Captain: David Warner; Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc