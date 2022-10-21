SAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2022, Match 7

South Australia (SAU) will take on Tasmania (TAS) in Match 7 of the Australia One Day Cup 2022 on Friday at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best picks and playing 11s.

South Australia have won only one of their last two games and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. Tasmania, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches by big margins.

South Australia will give it their all to win the match, but Tasmania are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SAU vs TAS Match Details

Match 7 of the Australia One Day Cup 2022 will be played on October 21 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU vs TAS, Match 7

Date and Time: 21st October 2022, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

SAU vs TAS Form Guide

SAU - W L

TAS - W W

SAU vs TAS Probable Playing XI

SAU Playing XI

No major injury updates

Alex Carey (wk), Jake Weatherald, Jake Lehmann, Henry Hunt, Travis Head (c), Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton, Benjamin Manenti

TAS Playing XI

No major injury updates

Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott (wk), Sam Rainbird, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk (c), Beau Webster, Mac Wright

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B McDermott (2 matches, 141 runs)

B McDermott, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Carey is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C Jewell (2 matches, 169 runs)

C Jewell and J Silk are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Weatherald is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

T Head (2 matches, 54 runs)

T Head and B Webster are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N McSweeney is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

T Rogers (2 matches, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Meredith and T Rogers. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. B Manenti is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SAU vs TAS match captain and vice-captain choices

B Manenti

B Manenti will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. Players can also make him the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 80 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two games.

C Jewell

Since the pitch is decent, you can make C Jewell the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and is currently in top-notch form. He has already smashed 169 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SAU vs TAS, Match 7

C Jewell 169 runs 229 points B McDermott 141 runs 181 points T Rogers 8 wickets 250 points B Manenti 80 runs and 4 wickets 205 points R Meredith 7 wickets 247 points

South Australia vs Tasmania Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Australia vs Tasmania Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott, A Carey

Batters: J Weatherald, C Jewell, J Silk

All-rounders: T Head, B Webster

Bowlers: T Rogers, B Manenti, W Agar, R Meredith

South Australia vs Tasmania Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B McDermott, A Carey, J Doran

Batters: J Weatherald, C Jewell, J Lehmann

All-rounders: T Head

Bowlers: T Rogers, B Manenti, T Andrews, R Meredith

