SAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia One-Day Cup, Match 4

South Australia (SAU) will take on Tasmania (TAS) in the 4th match of the Australia One-Day Cup at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Wednesday (September 28).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

South Australia are sitting atop the Marsh Cup standings, having won their opening match against Queensland Bulls by 61 runs. Meanwhile, Tasmania will be kicking off their Marsh Cup campaign with this game and will be hoping to do so on a high note.

SAU vs TAS Match Details

The fourth match of the Australia One-Day Cup will be played on September 28 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The match is set to take place at 9:35 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU vs TAS, Australia One-Day Cup, Match 4

Date and Time: September 28, 2022, 9:35 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

SAU vs TAS Pitch Report

The track at the Allan Border Field is a batting-friendly one. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, the batters will be able to play shots on the upside.

Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Three of the last five matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 241

Average second innings score: 219

SAU vs TAS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

South Australia: W-L-L-L

Tasmania: W-W-L

SAU vs TAS probable playing 11s for today’s match

SAU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SAU Probable Playing 11

Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Jake Lehmann, Henry Hunt, Travis Head (C), Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton, Benjamin Manenti.

TAS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TAS Probable Playing 11

Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott (WK), Sam Rainbird, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk (C), Beau Webster, Mac Wright.

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Alex Carey (1 match, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 60.60)

Carey scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 60.60 in the last match. He could prove to be a crucial pick in your fantasy team for Wednesday's match.

Top Batter pick

Jake Weatherald (1 match, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 84.09)

Weatherald is an aggressive top-order batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Wednesday. He scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 84.09 in the last match.

Top All-rounder pick

Beau Webster (3 matches, 67 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 78.82 and Economy Rate: 7.07)

Webster can help you earn some valuable fantasy points on Wednesday. He scored 67 runs while picking up three wickets in as many matches last season.

Top Bowler pick

Ben Manenti (1 match, 60 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 133.33 and Economy Rate: 3.70)

Manenti was adjudged the Player of The Match in the last match, wherein he managed to put up an exceptional all-round display. He smashed 60 runs and also struck two wickets.

SAU vs TAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Head should be the number one choice to lead your fantasy team on Wednesday. He scored 47 runs at a strike rate of 90.38 in the last match.

Ben McDermott

McDermott is a top-class wicket-keeper batter who was instrumental with the bat for Tasmania last season, mustering 207 runs in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ben Manenti 60 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match Nathan McAndrew 55 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Henry Thornton 12 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match Travis Head 47 runs in 1 match Jake Weatherald 37 runs in 1 match

SAU vs TAS match expert tips

Travis Head could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SAU vs TAS match, click here!

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction - Australia One-Day Cup

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey, Ben McDermott

Batters: Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Travis Head, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Wes Agar, Ben Manenti

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction - Australia One-Day Cup

SAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: Jordan Silk, Jake Weatherald, Mac Wright

All-rounders: Travis Head, Beau Webster, Nathan McAndrew

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Henry Thornton, Riley Meredith, Ben Manenti

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far