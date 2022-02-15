SAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian One-Day Cup, Match 12

South Australia (SAU) will lock horns with Victoria (VIC) in the 12th match of the Australian One-Day Cup at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday.

South Australia are fifth in the points table, having won only one out of their four Australian One-Day Cup matches. They lost their previous match against Queensland by six wickets. Victoria, meanwhile, are rock-bottom in the standings with two losses from as many games. They succumbed to a heavy 174-run defeat in their last match against New South Wales.

SAU vs VCT Probable Playing 11 Today

SAU XI

Alex Carey (C and WK), Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Jake Weatherald.

VCT XI

Peter Handscomb (C), Jake Fraser McGurk, Matt Short, Sam Harper (WK), Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Henry Thornton, Scott Boland, Brody Couch.

Match Details

SAU vs VCT, Australian One-Day Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: 15th February 2022, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Karen Rolton Oval has dramatically favored the batters in the Australian One-Day Cup. However, the pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 372 runs.

Today’s SAU vs VCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Carey: Carey has racked up 246 runs in four Australian One-Day Cup matches at a strike rate of 110.31. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Marcus Harris: Harris can provide you with some valuable fantasy points for Tuesday's clash. He has scored 1488 runs in 51 List-A matches at a strike rate of 86.40.

Jake Weatherald: Weatherald is a reliable top-order batter who can trouble the Victorian bowlers. He has scored 171 runs in three Australian One-Day Cup matches at a strike rate of 88.60.

All-rounders

Matthew Short: Short has scalped two wickets in one match at an economy rate of 4.75. He can also score some crucial runs in the middle order.

Will Sutherland: Sutherland could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Tuesday. He has scored 182 runs and picked up 27 wickets in 16 List-A matches.

Bowlers

Scott Boland: Boland will lead the Victorian bowling attack on Tuesday. He has scalped 69 wickets in 58 List-A matches at an economy rate of 5.67.

Nathan McAndrew: McAndrew has picked up four wickets while scoring 40 runs in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction team

Alex Carey (SAU) - 368 points

Jake Weatherald (SAU) - 231 points

Nathan McAndrew (SAU) - 179 points

Lloyd Pope (SAU) - 161 points

Nathan McSweeney (SAU) - 113 points

Important Stats for SAU vs VCT Dream11 prediction team

Alex Carey: 246 runs in 4 matches; SR - 110.31

Jake Weatherald: 171 runs in 3 matches; SR - 88.60

Nathan McAndrew: 40 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 114.28 and ER - 6.66

Lloyd Pope: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 6.90

Nathan McSweeney: 64 runs in 4 matches; SR - 95.52

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Today (Australian One-Day Cup)

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction - Australian One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Scott Boland, Nathan McAndrew, Lloyd Pope.

Captain: Marcus Harris. Vice-captain: Alex Carey.

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction - Australian One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Jake Weatherald, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Nathan McSweeney, Scott Boland, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Matthew Short. Vice-captain: Nic Maddinson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar