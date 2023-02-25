SAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2023, Match 19

South Australia (SAU) will lock horns with Victoria (VCT) in the 19th match of the Australia One Day Cup 2023 on Sunday, February 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SAU vs VIC Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

South Australia have played six matches in the tournament. They have managed to win three games and have lost as many. They are currently third in the points table and will try to stay in the top half of the table with a win in this match.

Meanwhile, much like their opponents, Victoria have also managed to win three out of six matches. But owing to a better net run rate, they are currently second in the points table.

SAU vs VCT Match Details

The 19th match of the Australia One Day Cup will be played on February 26 at the Ian Healy Oval Stadium in Brisbane at 5.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: SAU vs VCT, Australia One Day Cup, Match 19

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 5.00 am IST

Venue: Ian Healy Oval Stadium, Brisbane

SAU vs VCT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ian Healy Oval Stadium has a good bounce on it. The bowlers will enjoy the surface at the start of the match, but the batters will also be able to play their shots while trusting the bounce of the wicket.

SAU vs VCT Probable Playing XIs for today's match

SAU Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SAU Probable Playing XI

Jake Carder, Henru Hunt, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Lehmann, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Benjamin Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, and Spencer Johnson.

VCT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

VCT Probable Playing XI

Matthew Short, James Seymour, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Fergus O'Neill, Ruwantha Kellepotha, Sam Harper, Travis Dean, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, and Xavier Crone.

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Harper

Sam Harper has been in decent form with the bat. He is one of the better of the two options available for this match.

Batter

Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris is in decnet form with the bat. He batted well in the last match and his recent form makes him the best pick for the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Matthew Short

Matthew Short has carried his brilliant all-round form of the Big Bash League into this tournament. Short will be a key player in the match and is the best all-rounder pick.

Bowler

Ben Manenti

Ben Manenti has done brilliantly with the ball in this tournament. Manenti can pick up wickets at any stage of the match and this makes him the best choice as a bowler for this match.

SAU vs VCT Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Matthew Short

Matthew Short has been in good all-round form in this tournament. He has batted in the top order and has bowled some important overs in the middle phase. Short's all-round form makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Nathan McSweeney

Nathan McSweeney can impact the match with both the bat and the ball. He has been in decent form throughout the tournament and his presence guarantees some fantasy points in the contest. McSweeney will be a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for SAU vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nathan McSweeney

Matthew Short

Ben Manenti

Marcus Harris

Sam Harper

SAU vs VCT match expert tips

The pitch will favor batting as their will be a good bounce on it. But if the bowlers can stick to their line and length then they might also be effective in the match.

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Marcus Harris, J Lehmann, H Hunt

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Nathan McAndrew, Will Sutherland, Nathan McSweeney

Bowlers: Henry Thronton, J Prestwidge, Ben Manenti

