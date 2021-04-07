SAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Australia Domestic One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup) Match - April 8th, 2021

Match 14 of the Marsh Cup 2021 will see Victoria take on South Australia at the Junction Oval on Thursday.

Despite having a youthful side at their disposal, Victoria have faltered yet again with no wins in four Marsh Cup games this season. Victoria, who are missing their regular captain Aaron Finch, have been underwhelming. They will, however, look to end the season on a high, with the likes of Peter Handscomb and Nic Maddinson being due for a big score.

But Victoria are in for a stern test in the form of South Australia, who are also yet to win a game in this year's Marsh Cup. Despite boasting Aussie internationals Travis Head and Alex Carey, South Australia have flattered to deceive with the ball. Nevertheless, they hold the edge ahead of the game, owing to their superior balance and depth. Either way, both teams should give their best efforts at the Junction Oval as they try and avoid the wooden spoon in the penultimate league game of the Marsh Cup.

Squads to choose from

South Australia

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Callum Ferguson, Sam Kerber, Spencer Johnson, Corey Kelly, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Cameron Valente, Daniel Worrall, Jake Weatherald

Victoria

Sam Harper, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Xavier Crone, Will Parker, Todd Murphy, Zak Evans, Brody Couch, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, James Pattinson, Will Sutherland

Predicted Playing XIs

South Australia

Harry Nielsen, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey, Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann, Samuel Kerber, Corey Kelly, Spencer Johnson, Daniel Worrall and Wes Agar

Victoria

Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Mackenzie Harvey, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Scott Boland, Jon Holland and Zak Evans

Match Details

Match: South Australia vs Victoria, Match 14

Date & Time: 8th April 2021, at 4:00 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Junction Oval with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the new ball should offer some swing for the pacers, there will also be some turn available off the surface, making for an exciting contest between the spinners and the batsmen. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being a good total at the venue.

Marsh Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SAU vs VCT)

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Tips - Marsh Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Handscomb, S Harper, A Carey, J Weatherald, M Harris, J Lehmann, T Head, W Sutherland, W Agar, D Worrall and J Holland

Captain: T Head. Vice-captain: P Handscomb

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Handscomb, S Harper, A Carey, C Ferguson, M Harris, J Lehmann, T Head, W Sutherland, W Agar, S Boland and J Holland

Captain: W Sutherland. Vice-captain: T Head