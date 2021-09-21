SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian One-Day Cup, Match 1

Match 1 of the Australian One-Day Domestic Cup 2021 has South Australia (SAU) taking on Western Australia (WAU) at the Karen Rolton Oval in South Australia on Wednesday.

Western Australia will start the game and the tournament as the clear favorites, given the star power they can fall back on in the likes of Shaun Marsh and Andrew Tye.

However, they face a strong South Australian side filled with experience, making for a good contest at the Karen Rolton Oval.

SAU vs WAU Probable Playing 11 Today

SAU XI

Jake Weatherald, Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Harry Nielsen, Jake Lehmann, Ryan Gibson, Wes Agar, Daniel Worrall, Kane Richardson, Nathan McAndrew and Sam Kerber

WAU XI

Josh Philippe (wk), Josh Inglis, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh (c), D'Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Matt Kelly

Match Details

SAU vs WAU, Match 1

Date and Time: September 22, 2021, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, South Australia

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with not much help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get some swing and extra bounce early on, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat. The spinners could play a part in the middle overs, with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will be eyeing a total of at least 270 if they were to bat first, which would be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today’s SAU vs WAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Carey: Australia's first-choice wicketkeeper in the ODI format, Alex Carey comes into the tournament with a point to prove. Expected to bat in the top order, Carey's ability to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs makes him a good option over the likes of Philippe and Inglis.

Batsman

Shaun Marsh: Veteran Shaun Marsh is still going strong for Western Australia with over 200 runs in the previous edition. He provides calmness and stability in an explosive Western Australia batting unit, making him a must-have in your SAU-WAU Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh: Speaking of must-have players in your SAU vs WAU Dream11 fantasy team, Mitchell Marsh comes into the tournament on the back of a successful stint with the Australian T20I side. With his all-round ability to provide balance in this WAU side, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Kane Richardson: Another Aussie international, Kane Richardson is a very skilled bowler capable of picking wickets both in the powerplay and in death overs. Handy with the bat as well, Richardson could deliver some much-needed points if picked in your SAU vs WAU Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction team

Alex Carey (SAU)

D'Arcy Short (WAU)

Mitchell Marsh (WAU)

Important Stats for SAU vs WAU Dream11 prediction team

Josh Inglis: 209 runs in 5 Aus ODD 2021 matches, SR: 123.67

Travis Head: 276 runs in 5 Aus ODD 2021 matches, Bat Average: 55.20

Wes Agar: 7 wickets in 5 Aus ODD 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 38.71

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Today

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Cameron Green, Shaun Marsh, Ryan Gibson, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Kane Richardson, Matt Kelly and Wes Agar

Captain: Shaun Marsh. Vice-captain: Travis Head

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Cameron Green, Shaun Marsh, Jake Lehmann, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye and Wes Agar

Captain: Travis Head. Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

Edited by Samya Majumdar