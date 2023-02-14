SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Marsh One Day Cup, Match 17

South Australia (SAU) will take on Western Australia (WAU) in the 17th match of the Marsh One Day Cup at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 17.

South Australia have done well so far. They have won three of their five matches and have collected 13 points. South Australia are third in the table.

Western Australia, on the other hand, are on top and they are undefeated. They have won all five of their matches and have picked up 21 points. Western Australia defeated South Australia by two wickets in the last match played between the two sides.

SAU vs WAU Match Details, Match 17

The Match 17 of Marsh One Day Cup will be played on February 15 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The match is set to take place at 8.35 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU vs WAU, Marsh One Day Cup, Match 17

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, 8.35 am AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SAU vs WAU Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval has been a great surface and has provided a strong competition between bat and ball. The wicket has been supportive of both departments.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 252

Average second innings score: 255

SAU vs WAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

South Australia: L-W-W-L-W

Western Australia: W-W-W-W-W

SAU vs WAU probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Australia Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

South Australia Probable Playing 11

JS Lehmann, JM Carder, HJ Hunt(C), Thomas Kelly, Daniel Drew, N McAndrew, NA McSweeney, Liam Scott, Ryan King, HJ Nielsen, and L Pope.

Western Australia Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Western Australia Probable Playing 11

SM Whiteman(C), SE Marsh, Sam Fanning, DJM Short, Cooper Connolly, JR Philippe, CT Bancroft, JA Richardson, AJ Tye, JS Paris, and M Kelly.

SAU vs WAU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

C Bancroft (5 matches, 155 runs, Average: 51.66)

C Bancroft is an excellent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has been in positive form and has amassed 155 runs in five matches at an average of over 51.

Top Batter pick

J Lehmann (5 matches, 186 runs, Average: 62.00)

J Lehmann has been responsible with the bat and has been dependable for his side. In five matches, he has scored 186 runs at an average of 62 and also has a great strike rate of over 108.

Top All-rounder pick

D Short (5 matches, 176 runs and 1 wicket)

D Short could prove to be important in proceedings here. Short has amassed 176 runs at an average of over 35. He also has a wicket to his name.

Top Bowler pick

B Manenti (5 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 28.50)

Ben Manenti has done a decent job with the ball in hand. He has been able to pick up eight wickets in five matches and has a bowling average of 28.50. He has also scored 98 runs.

SAU vs WAU match captain and vice-captain choices

J Philippe

J Philippe is the second-highest run-scorer in the entire competition. He has smacked 346 runs at an average of 86.50. Philippe also has a strike rate close to 100 and he should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Team.

N McSweeney

N McSweeney has played five matches where he has hammered 268 runs at an average of 53.60. He has also scalped two wickets so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points J Philippe 346 runs 487 points N McSweeney 268 runs and 2 wickets 399 points B Manenti 98 runs and 8 wickets 374 points A Tye 11 wickets 347 points J Lehmann 186 runs 259 points

SAU vs WAU match expert tips

J Philippe has been in brilliant touch with the bat and he is also consistent. Philippe can be relied on as a must-have captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: C Bancroft, J Philippe

Batters: J Lehmann, A Turner, H Hunt

All-rounders: N McSweeney, D Short, N McAndrew

Bowlers: A Tye, B Manenti, H Thornton

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: J Inglis, J Philippe

Batters: J Lehmann, A Turner, H Hunt

All-rounders: N McSweeney, D Short, A Hardie

Bowlers: A Tye, B Manenti, J Behrendorff

