SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield, Match 20

South Australia (SAU) will take on Western Australia (WAU) in the 20th match of the Sheffield Shield at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday, February 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

South Australia and Western Australia are at opposite ends in the standings. South Australia occupy the penultimate position, having won just one out of their six matches while drawing thrice and losing twice. They recently secured their first win of the season by getting the better of Tasmania by 208 runs.

Meanwhile, Western Australia are atop the table and are undefeated this season. They have won four matches while drawing two. Western Australia drew their last encounter against Queensland.

SAU vs WAU Match Details, Sheffield Shield

The 20th match of the Sheffield Shield will be played on February 10 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The match is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU vs WAU, Sheffield Shield, Match 20

Date and Time: 10th February 2022, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SAU vs WAU Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval offers a great balanced surface. While batters have fared well here, bowlers have been dominant as well.

Last 5 matches (Sheffield Shield)

Matches won by teams batting first: NA

Matches won by teams bowling first: NA

Average first-innings score: 270

Average second-innings score: 275.5

SAU vs WAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

South Australia: W-D-L-D-L

Western Australia: D-W-W-W-D

SAU vs WAU probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Australia injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

South Australia Probable Playing 11

JS Lehmann, JM Carder, HJ Hunt( C), Thomas Kelly, Daniel Drew, NA McSweeney, Liam Scott, N McAndrew, HJ Nielsen, WA Agar, Henry Thornton.

Western Australia injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Western Australia Probable Playing 11

SE Marsh, SM Whiteman (C), Sam Fanning, DJM Short, AM Hardie, CT Bancroft, JA Richardson, JS Paris, JP Behrendorff, AJ Tye, M Kelly.

SAU vs WAU Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

C Bancroft (6 matches, 483 runs, Average: 53.67)

C Bancroft is the second-highest run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield this season with 483 runs in six matches and is a fantastic wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

S Whiteman (6 matches, 390 runs, Average: 43.33)

S Whiteman has been in great batting form for Western Australia, having hammered 390 runs in six matches at an average of 43.33.

Top All-rounder pick

N McSweeney (4 matches, 306 runs and 1 wicket)

N McSweeney has smacked 306 runs in four matches at an average of 43.71. He has also scalped one wicket and will be looking to inflict more damage with the ball.

Top Bowler pick

B Manenti (5 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 31.93)

Ben Manenti has picked up 14 wickets in five matches at an average of 31.93. Manenti has also scored 268 runs at an average of over 38.

SAU vs WAU match captain and vice-captain choices

C Bancroft

C Bancroft is the second-leading run-scorer in the competition with 483 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 53.67. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SAU vs WAU Dream11 fantasy team.

W Agar

W Agar has been in terrifying form with the ball, picking up 23 wickets in six matches at an average of 27.09. He has also added 171 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C Bancroft 483 runs 666 points W Agar 171 runs and 23 wickets 663 points B Manenti 268 runs and 14 wickets 647 points L Morris 27 wickets 526 points S Whiteman 390 runs 506 points

SAU vs WAU match expert tips

C Bancroft has been in brilliant touch with the bat and could be a good captaincy pick for your SAU vs WAU Dream11 fantasy team.

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: C Bancroft (c)

Batters: S Whiteman, H Cartwright, J Weatherald, H Hunt

All-rounders: N McSweeney, A Hardie

Bowlers: W Agar (vc), B Manenti, L Morris, N McAndrew

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: C Bancroft

Batters: S Whiteman (vc), H Cartwright, J Weatherald

All-rounders: N McSweeney, A Hardie

Bowlers: W Agar, B Manenti (c), L Morris, N McAndrew, J Paris

Poll : 0 votes