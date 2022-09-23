SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australian Women's ODD 2022-23, Match 1

South Australian Scorpions (SAU-W) will lock horns with Victoria Women (VCT-W) in the inaugural match of the Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Friday, September 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction for today's Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 game.

South Australian Scorpions will face Victoria Women in the 27th Women's National Cricket League. South Australia have only won the trophy once, while Victoria Women have won it twice.

South Australian Scorpions' key players include Courtney Webb, Tahlia McGrath, and Jemma Barsby, while Victoria Women will look to start their season on a high note with Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning on their roster.

SAU-W vs VCT-W, Match Details

The inaugural match of the Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 between South Australian Scorpions and Victoria Women will be played on September 23 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

The game is set to commence at 06.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SAU-W vs VCT-W, Match 1, Australian Women's ODD 2022-23

Date & Time: September 23, 2022, 06.00 am IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming: Fancode

SAU-W vs VCT-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval usually offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses. Anything above 260 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 245

Average 2nd innings score: 231

SAU-W vs VCT-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

South Australian Scorpions: LWLWL

Victoria Women: LLWLL

SAU-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing 11 today

South Australian Scorpions injury/team news

No injury concerns.

South Australian Scorpions Probable Playing XI :

Jemma Barsby (c), Bridget Patterson, Josie Dooley (wk), Sam Betts, Megan Schutt, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ellie Falconer, Paris Hall, Brooke Harris, Tahlia McGrath

Victoria Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Victoria Women Probable Playing XI:

Tiana Atkinson, Sam Bates, Sophie Molineux, Lucy Cripps, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Day, Meg Lanning, Nicole Faltum (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicole Faltum (189 runs in seven matches)

Faltum is a talented right-handed batter and wicketkeeper who has represented Victoria throughout her career. She has scored 189 runs in her last seven appearances.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (4463 runs in 100 ODI matches, S.R: 92.10)

Lanning has been an effective batter in the format, scoring 4463 runs at an average of 53.10 in 100 games. Given her batting order and ability to bat deep, she is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ellyse Perry (3369 runs & 161 wickets in 128 matches, Average: 50.30)

Perry is without a doubt one of the most complete players in world cricket. She has scored 3369 runs at an average of 50.30 in 128 games and taken 161 wickets at an economy rate of 4.25, making her a must-have in your SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Amanda Wellington (18 wickets in 14 matches; E.R: 4.78)

She has been a part-time batter in the lower order as well as an effective bowler in the format, taking 18 wickets at an economy rate of 4.78.

SAU-W vs VCT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia is a hard-hitting batter who can score quick runs and provide regular breakthroughs with her medium-fast bowling ability. She has scored 327 runs at an average of 32.70 in 19 games. She could be a captaincy option for your SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Sophie Molineux

She is a top spin option and has taken 17 wickets at an economy rate of 3.11 in nine ODI games. She can also bat and has made some important contributions with the bat in the lower order, so she could be a good pick for your SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats (ODI) Sam Bates 142 runs 6 games Georgia Wareham 24 wickets in 23 games Annabel Sutherland 102 runs in 12 games Bridget Patterson 156 runs in 4 games Josie Dooley 110 runs in 13 games

SAU-W vs VCT-W match expert tips 1st match

Annabel Sutherland is a top batting all-rounder who has been in great form in recent years, scoring 102 runs and taking 13 wickets in 12 matches, making her a multiplier choice for the SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st match, Head To Head League

SAU-W vs VCT-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum

Batters: Meg Lanning, Bridget Patterson, Kim Garth

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Courtney Webb

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Sophie Molineux

SAU-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st match, Grand League

SAU-W vs VCT-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Josie Dooley

Batters: Meg Lanning, Bridget Patterson, Kim Garth

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Courtney Webb

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Sophie Molineux

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far