SBK vs AAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - July 29th, 2020

The final Emirates D10 League game of the day features a mouthwatering clash between Sharjah Bukhatir and Ajman Alubond.

So far, Sharjah have given a good account of themselves, with three wins in four outings. They are currently placed second on the points table, behind hot favourites ECB Blues. On the other hand, Ajman Alubond come into this game on the back of a stunning win against ECB Blues. Although their league standing doesn't reflect their ability, they should prove to be a tough test for Sharjah.

With the competition slowly entering the business end of things, both teams would be eager to get one over the other with two valuable points up for grabs on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah Bukhatir

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Ajman Alubond

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid

Predicted Playing XIs

Sharjah Bukhatir

F Ahmed, C Rizwan, U Ali, K Shah, J Shamzu, R Mani, H Rahman, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh and H Bilal

Ajman Alubond

A Shakoor, S Sandeep, A Gul-Khan, S Manshad, S Singh, Z Farid, A Mirza, H Arshad, A Hamza, N Aziz and S Asadullah

Match Details

Match: Sharjah Bukhatir vs Ajman Alubond

Date: 29th July 2020, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is a very good one to bat on with even bounce on offer. The pacers haven't swung the ball too much in the competition although the spinners have enjoyed bowling here. With the shorter dimensions of the ground also coming into play, both teams will be eyeing a score of at least 100, which is par at this venue.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SBK vs AAD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Shakoor, F Ahmed, S Singh, U Ali, K Shah, C Rizwan, R Mani, A Anwaar, N Aziz, S Asadullah and S Ramesh

Captain: U Ali, Vice-Captain: S Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shakoor, S Sandeep, S Singh, U Ali, K Shah, C Rizwan, R Mani, A Hamza, N Aziz, S Asadullah and S Ramesh

Captain: U Ali, Vice-Captain: C Rizwan