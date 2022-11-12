SCA vs NCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for NSCA T10 League 2022, Match 5

The Selangor Cricket Association XI (SCA) will face the NS Colts (NCO) in the fifth match of the NSCA T10 League 2022 at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Negeri on Sunday (November 13). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SCA vs NCO Dream11 Prediction, including the playing 11s and pitch report.

The Selangor Cricket Association XI began their season with an eight-wicket victory over Presstij. Their batters looked confident, with Usman Hashmi scoring 22 runs and Daniyal Hashmi scoring 19. Roshan Singh was outstanding with the ball for them, taking two wickets. They will look to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, the NS Colts got off to a bad start, losing their first game by seven wickets to the Royal Malaysian Air Force. They will look to win their first game of the tournament on Sunday.

SCA vs NCO Match Details, Match 5

The 5th match of the NSCA T10 League 2022 will be played on November 13 at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Negeri. The game is set to begin at 6:30 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCA vs NCO, NSCA T10 League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: November 13, 2022, 5:30 am IST.

Venue: Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground, Negeri

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SCA vs NCO Pitch Report

The track at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground generally favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. Batters must stay engaged during the first few deliveries before playing their shots.

SCA vs NCO probable playing 11s for today’s match

SCA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SCA Probable Playing 11

Usman Hashmi (wk), Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Devin Sehar (c), Jinendra Muraly, Roshan Senna Singh, Daniyal Hashmi, Jishuvan Ramasundran, Asad Ali, Samsul Haque, Koji Chua Jian Hao, Muhammad Irfan

NCO Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

NCO Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Alif Safwan Bin Zol (c), Muhammad Zol, Mohd Fuad Bin Johari, Mohammad Fairus Bin Husin, Faizal Abu Hasan, Vishvaruben Kumar, Muhammad Ehasan Bin Daud, Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf, Bin Nordin, Muhammad Imran, Bin Mohd Haris (wk)

SCA vs NCO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Usman Hashmi (1 match, 22 runs)

Usman has batted well in his previous appearances, scoring 22 runs off 12 at a strike rate of 183.33.

Top Batter Pick

Vishwaruben Kumar (1 match, 20 runs, 2 wickets)

Vishwaruben produced an all-round performance in the previous game, scoring 20 runs at a strike rate of 95.24 and taking two wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Asad Ali (1 match, 12 runs)

Asad is yet to ball, but he is good with the bat. He scored 12 runs at a strike rate of 171.43 in the previous game.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohd Johari (1 match, 1 wicket)

Johari was in good touch with the ball and used it smartly. He took one wicket at an economy rate of 6.00 in the previous game.

SCA vs NCO match captain and vice-captain choices

Irfan Ashri (1 match, 2 wickets)

Ashri was excellent with the ball in the previous game, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00. Given the favorable conditions, he is one to watch.

Daniyal Hashmi (1 match, 19 runs)

He is a good choice for the vice-captaincy in today's game. He scored 19 runs at a strike rate of 271.43 in the previous game.

5 must-picks for SCA vs NCO Dream11 fantasy cricket

Muhammad Zol

Mohd Fuad Bin Johari

Mohammad Fairus Bin Husin

Roshan Senna Singh

Daniyal Hashmi

SCA vs NCO match expert tips, Match 5

Samsul Haque is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament who has been consistent with his performances so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick and a multiplier choice for captaincy of your fantasy team.

SCA vs NCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League Team

SCA vs NCO Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: U Hashmi, M Farukhrul

Batters: V Kumar, D Hashmi, D Harendra

All-Rounders: S Haque, Fairus Husin, A Ali

Bowlers: M Irfan Ashri, Senna Singh, Fuad Johari

SCA vs NCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand Team

SCA vs NCO Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: U Hashmi, M Farukhrul

Batters: V Kumar, D Hashmi, D Harendra

All-Rounders: S Haque, A Ali

Bowlers: M Irfan Ashri, Senna Singh, Fuad Johari, Muhaimin

Poll : 0 votes