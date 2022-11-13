Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Usman Hashmi
SCA . WK
22 Runs
1 Match
2.Vishvaruben Kumar
NCO . BAT
20 Runs
2 Matches
3.Daniyal Hashmi
SCA . BAT
19 Runs
1 Match
4.Muhammad Faizal Abu Hassan
NCO . BAT
17 Runs
2 Matches
5.Asad Ali-V
SCA . ALL
12 Runs
1 Match
W
-
-
-
-
L
-
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.