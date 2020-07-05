SCC vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 6th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCC vs NAC match of ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

Nacka CC take on Saltsjobaden CC in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy

The final game on an action-packed Day 1 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020 has Nacka CC facing Saltsjobaden CC at the Karsby Cricket Center.

This game would be Saltsjobaden's first taste of ECS T10 action of the season, while Nacka CC plays their second game of the day. This should give Nacka CC an advantage as far as familiarity of the conditions is concerned. However, Saltsjobaden are one of the hot favourites to win the whole tournament and should prove to a very stern test for Nacka CC.

Given how a game of T10 cricket can go, we should be in for a thrilling contest between Nacka CC and Saltsjobaden CC in Stockholm.

Squads to choose from

Saltsjobaden CC

Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer

Nacka CC

Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem

Predicted Playing XIs

Saltsjobaden CC

F Ali, S Ali, M Khan, R Khan, I Ullah, A Ali, K Mahmood, A Ahmad, S Ahmad, M Huzaifa and A Javed

Nacka CC

R Khan, A Momand, S Zahid, S Jalali, K Azizi, Z Zahid, O Zazai, S Nawaz, L Momand, S Rahmani and N Khan

Match Details

Match: Saltsjobaden CC vs Nacka CC

Date: 6th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

Pitch Report

With this being the fifth game of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side. Having said that, the batsmen should make good use of the lack of turn for the spinners and the shorter boundaries at the venue. With the conditions not likely to change much during the game, batting first would be the preferred option.

ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCC vs NAC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Khan, M Khan, S Rahmani, S Ali, S Zahid, A Ali, K Azizi, K Mahmood, M Huzaifa, N Khan and S Nawaz

Captain: A Ali, Vice-Captain: S Rehmani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Ali, M Khan, S Rahmani, S Ali, I Ullah, A Ali, K Azizi, K Mahmood, M Huzaifa, L Momand and S Nawaz

Captain: A Ali, Vice-Captain: K Azizi