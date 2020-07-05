SCC vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League Match - July 6th, 2020
- Nacka CC take on Saltsjobaden CC in Match 5 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020.
The final game on an action-packed Day 1 of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020 has Nacka CC facing Saltsjobaden CC at the Karsby Cricket Center.
This game would be Saltsjobaden's first taste of ECS T10 action of the season, while Nacka CC plays their second game of the day. This should give Nacka CC an advantage as far as familiarity of the conditions is concerned. However, Saltsjobaden are one of the hot favourites to win the whole tournament and should prove to a very stern test for Nacka CC.
Given how a game of T10 cricket can go, we should be in for a thrilling contest between Nacka CC and Saltsjobaden CC in Stockholm.
Squads to choose from
Saltsjobaden CC
Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer
Nacka CC
Rashid Khan, Azam Momand, Sohail Zahid, Samiullah Rahmani, Shakil Jalali, Khalid Azizi, Zabi Zahid, Syed Ahmad, Omran Zazai, Wakil Jalali, Saad Nawaz, Lemar Momand, Ozil Rahman, Najeeb Khan, Abdul Hakeem
Predicted Playing XIs
Saltsjobaden CC
F Ali, S Ali, M Khan, R Khan, I Ullah, A Ali, K Mahmood, A Ahmad, S Ahmad, M Huzaifa and A Javed
Nacka CC
R Khan, A Momand, S Zahid, S Jalali, K Azizi, Z Zahid, O Zazai, S Nawaz, L Momand, S Rahmani and N Khan
Match Details
Match: Saltsjobaden CC vs Nacka CC
Date: 6th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
Pitch Report
With this being the fifth game of the day, the pitch could be on the slower side. Having said that, the batsmen should make good use of the lack of turn for the spinners and the shorter boundaries at the venue. With the conditions not likely to change much during the game, batting first would be the preferred option.
ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Khan, M Khan, S Rahmani, S Ali, S Zahid, A Ali, K Azizi, K Mahmood, M Huzaifa, N Khan and S Nawaz
Captain: A Ali, Vice-Captain: S Rehmani
Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Ali, M Khan, S Rahmani, S Ali, I Ullah, A Ali, K Azizi, K Mahmood, M Huzaifa, L Momand and S Nawaz
Captain: A Ali, Vice-Captain: K AziziPublished 05 Jul 2020, 19:07 IST