SCE vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 1st, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCE vs KSV match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

SC Europa Cricket take on KSV Cricket in Match 9 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy

Match 9 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League pits SC Europa Cricket against KSV Cricket.

Both teams have won one game out of two and are looking to mount a challenge for a top four finish. While KSV came back strongly in their game against VFB Fallersleben, Europa got over VFB with relative easy.

With two valuable points on offer, we can expect a riveting contest between the two in Kummerfeld.

Squads to choose from

SC Europa Cricket

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan

KSV Cricket

S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai

Predicted Playing XIs

SC Europa Cricket

M Muhammad, S Darwesh, M Khan Jr, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, S Ahmad, V Thakar and G Akbar Dargey

KSV Cricket

S Zaid-Hasan, S Sadarangani, S Kakar, S Shinwari, A Jan, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawlatzai, M Dostkhel, R Afzal and S Sherzad Shah

Match Details

Match: SC Europa Cricket vs KSV Cricket

Date: 1st July 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

Pitch Report

The pitch has provided help to both the batsmen and bowlers, with 70 being a par score here. While there is some extra pace and bounce on offer for pacers, the batsmen have used to the shorter boundaries to their advantage over the last two days. Both sides would look to field first with the conditions not expected vary across both innings.

ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCE vs KSV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Muhammad, S Darwesh, A Jan, S Azam, A Sharma, I Dawlatzai, I Zazai, H Shinwari, S Shah, M Dostkhel and S Ahmed

Captain: S Darwesh, Vice-Captain: S Azam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Muhammad, S Darwesh, A Jan, S Azam, S Kakar, I Dawlatzai, I Zazai, U Farooq, S Shah, G Akbar and S Ahmed

Captain: S Darwesh, Vice-Captain: I Dawlatzai