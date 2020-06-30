SCE vs KSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Match - July 1st, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCE vs KSV match of ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
- SC Europa Cricket take on KSV Cricket in Match 9 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League 2020.
Match 9 of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League pits SC Europa Cricket against KSV Cricket.
Both teams have won one game out of two and are looking to mount a challenge for a top four finish. While KSV came back strongly in their game against VFB Fallersleben, Europa got over VFB with relative easy.
With two valuable points on offer, we can expect a riveting contest between the two in Kummerfeld.
Squads to choose from
SC Europa Cricket
I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan
KSV Cricket
S Shinwari, S Kakar, N Ahmad, J Dawoodkhel, P Datta, A Datta, S Das, S Sadarangani, I Khan, M Ahmad, F Sadarangani, S Naibkhel, S Sherzad Shah, S Darwesh, M Dostkhel, D Singh, R Afzan , S Zaid-Hasan, M Samiullah, A Ahmad Khan, F Bin Mubashar, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawalatzai, S Ahmad Zai
Predicted Playing XIs
SC Europa Cricket
M Muhammad, S Darwesh, M Khan Jr, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, S Ahmad, V Thakar and G Akbar Dargey
KSV Cricket
S Zaid-Hasan, S Sadarangani, S Kakar, S Shinwari, A Jan, S Sajad Sadat, S Azam, I Dawlatzai, M Dostkhel, R Afzal and S Sherzad Shah
Match Details
Match: SC Europa Cricket vs KSV Cricket
Date: 1st July 2020, at 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld
Pitch Report
The pitch has provided help to both the batsmen and bowlers, with 70 being a par score here. While there is some extra pace and bounce on offer for pacers, the batsmen have used to the shorter boundaries to their advantage over the last two days. Both sides would look to field first with the conditions not expected vary across both innings.
ECS T10 Kummerfeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Muhammad, S Darwesh, A Jan, S Azam, A Sharma, I Dawlatzai, I Zazai, H Shinwari, S Shah, M Dostkhel and S Ahmed
Captain: S Darwesh, Vice-Captain: S Azam
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Muhammad, S Darwesh, A Jan, S Azam, S Kakar, I Dawlatzai, I Zazai, U Farooq, S Shah, G Akbar and S Ahmed
Captain: S Darwesh, Vice-Captain: I DawlatzaiPublished 30 Jun 2020, 23:07 IST