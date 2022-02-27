SCK vs BLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 5

Soca King (SCK) and Blue Devils (BLD) will clash in the fifth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Sunday. The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad will host the contest.

Both teams are coming off a win in their previous game. The Blue Devils defeated the Leatherback Giants by seven wickets.

Jyd Goolie's, who scored 97 runs in 31 balls with the help of 11 sixes and six fours, was the star of the show.

Meanwhile, Soca King defeated Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 42 runs in a rain-affected match.

SCK vs BLD Probable Playing XIs

SCK

Leonaardo Julien (wk), Sunil Narine (c), Jason Mohammed, Jesse Bootan, Soraj Suepaul, Keagan Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Chadeon Raymond, Strassark Shankar, Kashtri Singh, Sameer Ali

BLD

Isaiah Rajah, Steven Katwaroo (wk), Teshawn Castro, Nevin Stewart, Jyd Goolie, Rayad Emrit, Crystian Thurton, Shaaron Lewis, Khary Pierre, Ansil Bhagan, Kerwin Sirju

Match Details

Match: Soca King vs Blue Devils, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: February 27, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is well-balanced and favorable to batters, but the pacers will experience some movement with the new ball.

Anything over 100 runs may be considered a par score.

Today's SCK vs BLD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Leonardo Julien: He had a good time in the previous game and is well known for his hard hitting. Julien scored 24 runs in the last outing at a strike rate of 184.62.

Batters

Jyd Goolie: Goolie's 97-run innings in the previous match was one of his best so far, with a strike rate of 312.90. He'll be enjoyable to watch once again and is a must-pick in this match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine: The experienced all-rounder scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 253.85 in the previous outing. Sunil could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Ravi Rampaul: Ravi is one of the tournament's most experienced bowlers and has picked up two wickets for 26 runs so far.

Three best players to pick in SCK vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

Kerwin Sirju (BLD): 31 points

Jesse Bootan (SCK): 68 points

Khary Pierre (BLD): 41 points

Key stats for SCK vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

Jason Mohammed - 55 runs in the previous games; batting average: 55.00.

Rayad Emrit – One wicket in the previous games; bowling average: 26.00.

Sunil Narine – 33 runs in the previous games; batting average: 33.00.

SCK vs BLD Dream11 Prediction

SCK vs BLD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Leonaardo Julien, Jyd Goolie, Isaiah Rajah, Jesse Bootan, Rayad Emrit, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Chadeon Raymond, Kerwin Sirju.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-captain: Khary Pierre

SCK vs BLD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Katwaroo, Jyd Goolie, Keagan Simmons, Jesse Bootan, Rayad Emrit, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Shaaron Lewis, Kerwin Sirju.

Captain: Ravi Rampaul | Vice-captain: Jyd Goolie.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar