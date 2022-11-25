SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 10

The Soca Kings (SCK) will be up against the Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in the 10th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Saturday, November 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Soca Kings and the Cocrico Cavaliers have played a game each so far. The former began their campaign with an eight-wicket victory over Steelpan Players. Meanwhile, the Cocrico Cavaliers lost to the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by 38 runs.

Match 10

The 10th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on November 26 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The match is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST.

SCK vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 10

Date and Time: 26th November 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SCK vs CCL Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium has favored the batters, who will look to exploit the shorter boundaries at the venue.

Last 5 matches (Trinidad T10 Blast)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 93

Average second-innings score: 76.5

SCK vs CCL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Soca Kings: W

Cocrico Cavaliers: L

SCK vs CCL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Soca Kings injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Soca Kings Probable Playing 11

Jason Mohammed (C), Jon Russ Jagessar, Kirstan Kallicharan, Chadeon Raymond, Sion Hackett, Shiva Sankar, Akiel Cooper, Ahkeel Mollon, Dejourn Charles (wk), Jarlarnie Seales, Nadim Mohammed.

Cocrico Cavaliers injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Cocrico Cavaliers Probable Playing 11

Amir Jangoo, Ramesh Brijlal, Adrian Cooper, Jesse Bootan (C), Rajeev Ramnath, Terrence Hinds, Jabari Mills, Chris Cooper, Anderson Mahase, Philton Williams, Tevon Jadoo.

SCK vs CCL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Jangoo (1 match, 9 runs, Strike Rate: 81.82)

A Jangoo will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your SCK vs CCL Dream11 fantasy team. He failed to make much of an impact in the first game.

Top Batter pick

J Mohammed (1 match, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 293.75)

J Mohammed slammed 47 runs off just 16 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and as many sixes in the first game.

Top All-rounder pick

J Mills (1 match, 9 runs, Strike Rate: 300.00)

J Mills struck nine runs off only three balls but failed to stick around for long enough at the crease.

Top Bowler pick

J Jagessar (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 10.50)

J Jagessar picked up a wicket in the last game. He bowled at an economy rate of 10.50 and will be looking to keep things tighter in the upcoming match.

SCK vs CCL match captain and vice-captain choices

K Kallicharan

K Kallicharan was in top form with the bat in the first game. He slammed 55 runs off just 25 balls at a strike rate of 220.00. Kallicharan smacked six boundaries and three sixes!

P Williams

Despite being very expensive, P Williams managed to pluck two wickets in the last match. He will be looking to add more to his tally.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats K Kallicharan 55 runs P Williams 2 wickets J Mohammed 47 runs J Jagessar 1 wicket S Narine 1 wicket

SCK vs CCL match expert tips

K Kallicharan is a proven player who could be an important pick for your SCK vs CCL Dream11 fantasy team.

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Jangoo, D Charles

Batters: K Kallicharan (c), J Mohammed, R Brijlal

All-rounders: J Mills, T Hinds, S Narine

Bowlers: P Williams (vc), J Russ Jagessar, A Mahase

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 10, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Jangoo

Batters: K Kallicharan, J Mohammed (c), R Brijlal

All-rounders: J Mills, S Hackett, S Narine (vc)

Bowlers: P Williams, S Lewis, J Russ Jagessar, A Mahase

