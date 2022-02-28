SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 7

Soca King (SCK) and Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) will clash in the seventh match of Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Monday. The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad will host the contest.

Soca King's journey thus far has been laudable. Stopping them will not be easy for Cocrico Cavaliers, who have trailed the opposition team in all three departments in both of their matches so far.

Cocrico Cavaliers, on the other hand, made an incredible comeback after losing their first match. They defeated Scarlett Ibis Scorchers by seven wickets in their last outing.

SCK vs CCL Probable Playing XIs

SCK

Leonaardo Julien (wk), Sunil Narine (c), Jason Mohammed, Jesse Bootan, Suraj Suepaul, Keagan Simmons, Andrew Rambaran, Chadeon Raymond, Strassark Shankar, Kashtri Singh, Sameer Ali

CCL

Jordan Warner, Brandon Ramdial (wk), Saiba Batoosingh, Navin Bidaisee, Dexter Sween, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Joshua James, Philton Williams, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Amrit Dass

Match Details

Match: Soca King vs Cocrico Cavaliers, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: February 28, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

Brian Lara Stadium's pitch is well-balanced and favorable to batters. This is likely to be the case in this game as well.

Today's SCK vs CCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Leonardo Julien: He enjoyed himself in both games and is well known for his hard hitting. Julien has scored 41 runs in two games at an average of 20.5.

Batters

Jesse Bootan: Bootan has performed superbly in both games and is eager to do so again. He has scored 93 runs at an average of 46.5 in two games.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine: The experienced all-rounder has scored 87 runs at an average of 43.5 in two games. Sunil could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Philton Williams: His bowling performances have been impressive so far in the ongoing tournament. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 13.00.

3 best players to pick in SCK vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Anderson Mahase (CCL): 89 points

Dexter Sween (CCL): 90 points

Joshua James (CCL): 69 points

Key stats for SCK vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Jesse Bootan - 93 runs in two games; batting average: 46.50.

Jason Mohammed –65 runs in two games; batting average: 32.50.

Strassark Sankar – Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 19.50.

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction

SCK vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Leonaardo Julien, Keagan Simmons, Saiba Batoosingh, Jesse Bootan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Mahase, Strassark Shankar, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Philton Williams, Chadeon Raymond.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-captain: Jason Mohammed.

SCK vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Leonaardo Julien, Keagan Simmons, Saiba Batoosingh, Jesse Bootan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Joshua James, Strassark Shankar, Dexter Sween, Philton Williams, Chadeon Raymond.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-captain: Strassark Shankar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee