SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 29

Soca Kings will be up against Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers in the 29th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba on Friday, December 2.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Soca Kings have won seven out of their 10 matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They lost their last encounter against Steelpan Players by eight wickets.

Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table having won only one out of their 10 matches. They won their last match against SLS by nine wickets.

SCK vs CCL Match Details

The 29th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on Dec 2 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad in Tarouba. The match is set to take place at 3:00 am IST.

And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCK vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 29

Date and Time: 2 December, 2022, 3:00 am IST

Venue: Brain Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies.

SCK vs CCL Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 130 runs.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 130

Average second-innings score: 120

SCK vs CCL Form Guide (Last match)

Soca Kings: L

Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers: W

SCK vs CCL probable playing 11s for today’s match

SCK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SCK Probable Playing 11

Denesh Ramdin, Aaron Alfred, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Isaiah Rajah, Brendon Ramdial, Kiedel Glasgow, Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred, Ricky Jaipaul, Kashtri Singh, Liam Vinode Mamchan.

CCL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CCL Probable Playing 11

Amir Jangoo, Brandon Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Adrian Cooper, Jesse Bootan(C), Rajeev Ramnath, T Hinds, Jabari Mills, C Cooper, Anderson Mahase, Shaaron Lewis.

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Amir Jangoo (8 matches, 121 runs, Strike Rate: 195.16)

Amir has scored 121 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 195.16. He bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumping.

Top Batter pick

Jason Mohammed (5 matches, 113 runs, Strike Rate: 230.61)

Jason has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, scoring 113 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 230.61 for Soca Kings in five matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Sunil Narine (4 matches, 28 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 164.71 and Economy Rate: 5.83)

Narine is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 28 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 164.71, while also picking up three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Shaaron Lewis (8 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.20)

Lewis can keep things tight and pick up wickets at regular intervals. Having played eight matches, he has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 9.20.

SCK vs CCL match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Narine has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball and is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 28 runs while picking up three wickets in four matches.

Jason Mohammed

Jason is one of his team's most promising prospects and is known to put up great performances with the bat. He has scored 113 runs at a strike rate of 230.61 in five matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amir Jangoo: 121 runs in 8 matches

Jabari Mills: 26 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches

Kirstan Kallicharan: 115 runs in 7 matches

Jason Mohammed: 113 runs in 5 matches

Sunil Narine: 28 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches

SCK vs CCL match expert tips

Amir Jangoo could prove to be a wise choice as he has batted exceptionally well in this ongoing tournament.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this SCK vs CCL match, click here!

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Head-to-Head League

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amir Jangoo.

Batters: Jesse Bootan, Adrian Cooper, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan.

All-rounders: Terrance Hinds, Jabari Mills, Sunil Narine.

Bowlers: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Shaaron Lewis, Chadeon Raymond.

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Grand League

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

SCK vs CCL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amir Jangoo.

Batters: Ramesh Brijlal, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jesse Bootan.

All-rounders: Terrance Hinds, Jabari Mills, Sunil Narine.

Bowlers: Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Shaaron Lewis, Chadeon Raymond.

Poll : 0 votes