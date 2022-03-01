SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 9

The Scoa Kings (SCK) will lock horns with the Leatherback Giants (LBG) in the ninth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in San Fernando on Tuesday.

The Scoa Kings have had a brilliant start to their Trinidad T10 Blast campaign, winning two in two. They are comfortably perched atop the standings, having registered a massive 85-run victory over the Cocrico Cavaliers in their last match. The Leatherback Giants, on the other hand, are currently fourth after winning only one out of their three Trinidad T10 Blast games. They defeated Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by nine wickets in their last game.

SCK vs LBG Probable Playing 11 Today

SCK XI

Leonardo Julien (WK), Sunil Narine (C), Jason Mohammed, Jesse Bootan, Suraj Suepaul, Keagan Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Chadeon Raymond, Strassark Sankar, Kashtri Singh, Sameer Ali.

LBG XI

Amir Jangoo, Kamil Pooran, Aaron Alfred (WK), Terrance Hinds (C), Daron Cruickshank, Christopher Vincent, Stephan Soloman, Vishan Jagessar, Justin Joseph, Namir Suepaul, Ryan Bandoo.

Match Details

SCK vs LBG, Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 28

Date and Time: 1st March 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, San Fernando.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is an absolute belter, with the Trinidad T10 Blast already seeing several high-scoring encounters. There is minimal help on offer for the bowlers, be it the seamers or the spinners. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 148 runs.

Today’s SCK vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amir Jangoo: Jangoo has scored 119 runs at a strike rate of 220.37 in three Trinidad T10 Blast matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points in Tuesday's contest.

Batters

Kamil Pooran: Pooran hasn't performed up to his standards so far, scoring 48 runs at a strike rate of 165.52 in three matches. But he could play a vital role today.

Jesse Bootan: Bootan is a reliable top-order batter who has scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 290.63 in three matches.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine: Narine is a player capable of turning the tide of a game single-handedly. He has smashed 155 runs at a strike rate of 276.79 in three matches.

Terrance Hinds: Hinds has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Trinidad T10 Blast. He has scalped two wickets in three matches while also scoring 22 runs.

Bowlers

Namir Suepaul: Suepaul will lead the Leatherbacks' bowling attack on Tuesday, taking two wickets in as many matches.

Chadeon Raymond: Raymond has been in decent form in the Trinidad T10 Blast, scalping five wickets in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Sunil Narine (SCK) - 290 points

Jason Mohammed (SCK) - 266 points

Amir Jangoo (LBG) - 202 points

Jesse Bootan (SCK) - 183 points

Chadeon Raymond (SCK) - 175 points

Important Stats for SCK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Sunil Narine: 155 runs in 3 matches; SR - 276.79

Jason Mohammed: 158 runs in 3 matches; SR - 263.33

Amir Jangoo: 119 runs in 3 matches; SR - 220.37

Jesse Bootan: 93 runs in 3 matches; SR - 290.63

SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T10 Blast)

SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Leonardo Julien, Kamil Pooran, Jesse Bootan, Stephan Solomon, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Terrance Hinds, Namir Suepaul, Chadeon Raymond, Kashtri Singh.

Captain: Sunil Narine. Vice-captain: Jason Mohammed.

SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Keagan Simmons, Kamil Pooran, Jesse Bootan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Terrance Hinds, Strassark Sankar, Namir Suepaul, Justin Joseph, Chadeon Raymond.

Captain: Sunil Narine. Vice-captain: Amir Jangoo.

