SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will see the Leatherback Giants (LBG) squaring off against the Soca Kings (SCK) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Monday, November 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

The Leatherback Giants have lost all of their last three matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. The Soca Kings, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament.

The Leatherback Giants will give it their all to win the match, but the Soca Kings have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SCK vs LBG Match Details

The 15th match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will be played on November 28 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCK vs LBG, Match 15

Date and Time: 28th November 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Rungetters Blue Devils and Leatherback Giants, where a total of 178 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

SCK vs LBG Form Guide

SCK - W W

LBG - L L L

SCK vs LBG Probable Playing XI

SCK Playing XI

No injury updates

Kirstan Kallicharan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed (c), Akiel Cooper, Jon Russ Jagessar, Chadeon Raymond, Sion Hackett, Shiva Sankar, Akheel Mollon, Dejourn Charles (wk), Jalarnie Seales

LBG Playing XI

No injury updates

Ewart Nicholson, Quinci Babel, Denzil Antoine, Ansil Bhagan, Vikesh Harrylochan, Justin Gangoo, Kjorn Ottley (c), Marlon Richards, Saiba Batoosingh, Leonardo Julien (wk), Damion Joachim

SCK vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Julian

L Julian is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match, as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. D Charles is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Kallicharan

J Mohammed and K Kallicharan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Antoine has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Narine

S Hackett and S Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. V Harrylochan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Joachim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Joachim and C Raymond. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Russ is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SCK vs LBG match captain and vice-captain choices

J Mohammed

J Mohammed is expected to bat in the top order, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has smashed 88 runs in the last two matches.

K Kallicharan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make K Kallicharan the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 97 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SCK vs LBG, Match 15

K Kallicharan

J Mohammed

S Narine

D Antoine

J Russ

Soca Kings vs Leatherback Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Soca Kings vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Charles, L Julian

Batters: J Mohammed, K Kallicharan, S Batoosingh, D Antoine

All-rounders: S Narine, S Hackett

Bowlers: C Raymond, D Joachim, J Russ

Soca Kings vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Julian

Batters: J Mohammed, K Kallicharan, D Antoine, K Ottley

All-rounders: S Narine, V Harrylochan

Bowlers: C Raymond, D Joachim, J Russ, A Bhagan

