SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 9

The ninth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will take place on Tuesday, March 2 between Soca King (SCK) and Leatherback Giants (LBG).

Soca King are in great form, having won three games in a row after winning their previous match. Sunil Narine has batted beautifully in every match and has been an excellent leader in his team's batting order.

Meanwhile, after two straight defeats, the Leatherback Giants finally tasted victory in their previous match, defeating the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by nine wickets. They would like to continue their winning run by putting up a good fight against Soca King.

SCK vs LBG Probable Playing XIs

SCK

Leonaardo Julien (wk), Sunil Narine (c), Jason Mohammed, Jesse Bootan, Suraj Suepaul, Keagan Simmons, Andrew Rambaran, Chadeon Raymond, Strassark Shankar, Ravi Rampaul, Kashtri Singh.

LBG

Amir Jangoo (wk), Kamil Pooran, Nicholas Pooran (c), Terrance Hinds, Daron Cruickshank, Christopher Vincent, Stephan Solomon, Vishan Jagessar, Justin Joseph, Namir Suepaul, Ryan Bandoo.

Match Details

Match: Soca King vs Leatherback Giants, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: March 01, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The track at Brian Lara Stadium is well-balanced and favorable to batters. The pacers should get some swing early on, but as the match progresses, they need to be careful with their line and length. At the venue, anything over 110 runs could be considered a par score.

Today's SCK vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Pooran made his comeback in his own unique style, scoring 101 runs in the previous match, including 10 sixes and six fours.

Batters

Jesse Bootan: He had a rare failure in the previous game, but he has played exceptionally well in the first two games and will want to do so again. Bootan has scored 93 runs at an average of 31.00 in three games.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine: The experienced all-rounder has struck 155 runs at an average of 51.66 in three games. Narine could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Chadeon Raymond: Raymond's bowling performances have been impressive in the ongoing tournament. In three games, he has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 10.00.

3 best players to pick in SCK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Leonardo Julien (Soca Kings): 125 points.

Kamil Pooran (Leatherback Giants): 78 points.

Teerance Hinds (Leatherback Giants): 109 points.

Ravi Rampaul (Soca Kings): 99 points.

Key stats for SCK vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Mohammed – 158 runs in three games; batting average: 52.66.

Strassark Sankar – Five wickets in two games; bowling average: 18.80.

Amir Jangoo Sankar – 119 runs in three games; batting average: 39.66.

SCK vs LBG Dream11 Prediction

Soca Kings vs Leatherback Giants Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Kamil Pooran, Stephan Solomon, Jesse Bootan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Terrance Hinds, Strassark Shankar, Ravi Rampaul, Sion Hackett, Chadeon Raymond.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Soca Kings vs Leatherback Giants Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Kamil Pooran, Stephan Solomon, Jesse Bootan, Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Terrance Hinds, Strassark Shankar, Ravi Rampaul, Sion Hackett, Chadeon Raymond.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-captain: Jason Mohammed.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra