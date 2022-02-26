SCK vs SLS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Trinidad T10 Blast Match - February 26th, 2022

Soca King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will lock horns in the third match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad on Saturday, February 26.

To give more chances to the budding talent of Trinidad, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board have come up with the idea of hosting the Trinidad T10 Blast. With St Lucia T10 Blast receiving a good response, the T&T Board would also expect the same.

Sunil Narine will be leading Soca King and they have some exceptional players in Ravi Rampaul and other domestic players. The side have a good blend of youth and experience. Fans can expect some good game time for the side.

Caribbean power-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard will be captaining Scarlet Ibis Scorchers. Though there are fewer notable names on his side, fans can expect their in-form players to come out all guns blazing.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SCK v SLS contest.

#3 Ravi Rampaul (SCK)

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Ravi Rampaul’s brilliant comeback to the international arena has been phenomenal. His swing bowling will be very crucial in the powerplay overs for his side. Rampaul is expected to restrict the scoring rate and pick up timely wickets.

The medium-pacer has picked up 219 wickets in 170 T20 innings and will be aiming to make it big in this shortest format of the game.

#2 Kieron Pollard (SLS)

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Third T20I

Kieron Pollard needs a little introduction and fans will be thrilled to see the big man in this new format of the game. Pollard is expected to promote himself up the order with the bat and showcase his explosive batting skills.

Pollard will want to roll his arm as well, which makes him one of the most important multiplier choices going into this encounter.

#1 Sunil Narine (SCK)

Oval Invincibles Men v Welsh Fire Men - The Hundred

Sunil Narine will test his luck as an opener for his side and his two overs will be pretty crucial with the ball. The Soca King skipper will be itching to take part in this shortest format of the game.

With the spin magician expected to bat up the order and bowl his two-over quota, Narine will also be the most picked multiplier in this encounter.

