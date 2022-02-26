SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 3

Soca King will take on Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the third match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday.

Sunil Kumar is a great all-rounder who will captain the Soca King. Their bowling lineup will be led by Ravi Rampaul who has tons of experience at the top level.

Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard is one of the greatest all-rounders in the shorter formats of the sport. He will captain Scarlet Ibis Scorchers and the side has a good blend of youth and experience.

SCK vs SLS Probable Playing XIs Today

SCK XI

Leonardo Julien (wk), Keagan Simmons, Sunil Narine (c), Jason Mohammed, Ravi Rampaul, Shaquille Duncan, Jesse Bootan, Suraj Suepal, Andrew Rambaran, Justin Manick, Sameer Ali

SLS XI

Tion Webster, Ewart Nicholson, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Justin Jagessar, Kieron Pollard (c), Marlon Richards, Shiva Shankar, Bryan Charles, Vasant Singh, Ricky Jaipaul, Daniel Williams (wk)

Match Details

SCK vs SLS, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: February 26, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The wicket is known to favour bowlers more than the batters. With that being said, there might be some variations given that this is a T10 contest and fans might get to see some fireworks from the willow-wielders.

Today’s SCK vs SLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

L Julien is a valuable choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Batters

T Webster looked in impressive touch with the bat recently. He will be hoping to begin the campaign on a strong note.

All-rounders

K Pollard is one of the most dangerous short-format all-rounders who can change the course of the match almost single-handedly. He’s a player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. Pollard has smacked 151 runs at an average of 50.3 and taken two wickets in 16 matches.

S Narine is a very successful spin bowler who is known to get the job done. He can also be used as a pinch-hitter with the bat.

Bowlers

Ravi Rampaul is a spectacular bowler who has had plenty of experience with the West Indies team. Rampaul has taken 8 wickets at an average of 15.00 in 6 T10 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCK vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

K Pollard (SLS)

S Narine (SCK)

R Rampaul (SCK)

T Webster (SLS)

J Mohammed (SCK)

Important stats for SCK vs SLS Dream11 prediction team

K Pollard: 151 runs and 2 wickets in 16 matches

R Rampaul: 8 wickets in 6 matches

S Narine: 2926 runs and 429 wickets in T20 cricket

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Today

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Julien, K Simmons, N Sookdeosingh, T Webster, J Mohammed, K Pollard, S Narine, B Charles, R Rampaul, R Harris, V Singh

Captain: S Narine Vice-Captain: K Pollard

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Julien, K Simmons, N Sookdeosingh, T Webster, J Mohammed, K Pollard, S Narine, B Charles, R Rampaul, R Harris, Eric Garcia

Captain: J Mohammed Vice-Captain: T Webster

Edited by Ritwik Kumar