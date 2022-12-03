SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 36

Soca King (SCK) will take on Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) in the 36th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Sunday, December 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SCK vs SLS Dream11 prediction.

Soca King have been in excellent form in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, winning four out of their five completed games. Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, meanwhile, have four wins and three losses to their name.

SCK vs SLS, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022

The 36th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 between Soca King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will be played on December 4 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SCK vs SLS, Match 36, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022

Date & Time: December 4th 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

SCK vs SLS Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals here. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards on Sunday.

SCK vs SLS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Soca King: W, W, L, W, W

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: W, L, L, W, L

SCK vs SLS Probable Playing 11 today

Soca King team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Soca King Probable Playing XI: Dejourn Charles (wk), Andre Browne, Jason Mohammed, Kirstan Kallicharan, Akiel Cooper, Sunil Narine, Sion Hackett, Jalarnie Seales, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Chadeon Raymond, Akheel Mollon.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Probable Playing XI: Justin Jagessar (wk), Randy Mahase, Kyle Roopchand, Tion Webster, Eric Garcia, Daron Cruickshank, Andrew Rambaran, Mikhil Govia, Khary Pierre, Dexter Sween, Kamil Pooran.

Today’s SCK vs SLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dejourn Charles (3 innings, 94 runs)

Dejourn Charles seems has batted thrice in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, accumulating 94 runs at a stunning strike rate of 303.23 with the help of six fours and 10 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Jason Mohammed (5 innings, 176 runs)

Jason Mohammed has amassed 176 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 225.64. He has smashed 16 sixes so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sion Hackett (5 innings, 23 runs, 3 wickets)

Sion Hackett has batted only once in the competition, scoring 23 off eight balls with the aid of three sixes and a four. He has been a touch expensive with the ball but has taken three wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Dexter Sween (7 innings, 82 runs, 7 wickets)

Dexter Sween has been effective with both the bat and ball in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. He has returned with seven scalps from as many outings while also scoring 82 runs at a strike rate of 178.26.

SCK vs SLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine (5 innings, 49 runs, 5 wickets)

Sunil Narine has scored just 49 runs so far, but has been striking at 196.00. On the bowling front, he has returned with five wickets at an economy rate of 5.30.

Tion Webster (7 innings, 164 runs, 2 wickets)

Tion Webster has aggregated 164 runs at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 188.51, hotting 14 sixes in the process. He has also picked up a couple of wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SCK vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sunil Narine 49 runs & 5 wickets in 5 innings Tion Webster 164 runs & 2 wickets in 7 innings Jason Mohammed 176 runs in 5 innings Dejourn Charles 94 runs in 3 innings Dexter Sween 82 runs & 7 wickets in 7 innings

SCK vs SLS match expert tips

The likes of Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster, and Khary Pierre will be the ones to watch out for in the SCK vs SLS game.

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Justin Jagessar, Dejourn Charles

Batters: Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster (vc), Kamil Pooran

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (c), Sion Hackett, Mikhil Govia

Bowlers: Khary Pierre, Chadeon Raymond, Dexter Sween

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SCK vs SLS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dejourn Charles

Batters: Jason Mohammed (c), Kirstan Kallicharan, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Jalarnie Seales, Daron Cruickshank

Bowlers: Khary Pierre, Dexter Sween (vc), Akheel Mollon

