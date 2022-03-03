SCK vs SPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 13

The Soca Kings will take on the Steelpan Strikers in the 13th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday.

The Soca Kings were on a three-match unbeaten run before it came to an end against the Leatherback Giants, as they lost by seven wickets on Tuesday.

The Kings could only manage a meagre score of 102 and the bowlers failed to defend it. Despite the loss, they are still on top of the standings.

Meanwhile, the Steelpan Strikers are arriving into the game following defeat to Scarlet Ibis Scorchers. They are fourth in the table with two wins and a loss.

SCK vs SPK Probable Playing 11 Today

SCK XI

Leonardo Julien (wk), Kiedel Glasgow, Sunil Narine / Sameer Ali, Jason Mohammed, Jesse Bootan, Suraj Suepaul, Keagan Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Strassark Sankar, Chadeon Raymond, Kashtri Singh

SPK XI

Evin Lewis, Adrain Sehzad Ali (wk), Mark Deyal, Kirstan Kallicharan, Mbeki Joseph, Imran Khan (c), Anthony Alexander, Jahron Alfred, Uthman Muhammad, Ahkeel Mollon, Ezekiel Joefield

Match Details

SCK vs SPK, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: March 3, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The wicket is known to favor bowlers more than the batters. With that being said, there might be some variations given that this is a T10 contest and we might get to see some fireworks from the willow-wielders.

Today’s SCK vs SPK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

L Julien is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has plenty of experience and would like to make an impact here.

Batters

E Lewis is a powerful batter who’s known to strike the ball clean and hard. Lewis also has plenty of experience at the highest level. He has scored 106 runs at a strike rate of 258.54.

J Bootan has collected 113 runs in three games and also has a terrific strike rate of 282.5 to his name.

All-rounders

J Mohammed is the highest run-scorer in the competition. He has amassed 220 runs in four matches at an average of 110 and a strike rate of 255.81. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Sunil Narine is a world-class all-rounder in the shorter formats of the game. He has scored 155 runs and is also more than handy with the ball in hand.

Bowlers

C Raymond has found success with the ball. He has five wickets to his name and will be looking to add a few more here.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCK vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

J Mohammed (SCK) – 370 points

S Narine (SCK) – 290 points

J Bootan (SCK) – 219 points

E Lewis (SPK) – 191 points

M Deyal (SPK) – 190 points

Important stats for SCK vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

J Mohammed: 220 runs

S Narine: 155 runs

J Bootan: 113 runs

E Lewis: 106 runs

SCK vs SPK Dream11 Prediction Today

SCK vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Julien, J Bootan, E Lewis, K Kallicharan, J Mohammed, S Narine, M Deyal, S Sankar, C Raymond, R Rampaul, A Mollon

Captain: J Mohammed, Vice-Captain: S Narine

SCK vs SPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Julien, A Sehzad Ali, J Bootan, E Lewis, K Kallicharan, J Mohammed, S Narine, M Deyal, C Raymond, R Rampaul, A Mollon

Captain: E Lewis, Vice-Captain: M Deyal.

