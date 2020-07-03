SCL v CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - July 3rd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCL v CCMH match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The South Castries Lions take on the Central Castries in today's match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Dream11 Suggestions

The opening match of the St Lucia T10 Blast's knockout stages will see the South Castries Lions taking on Central Castries at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The Lions will be coming into this clash brimming with confidence, having won all of their group stage encounters to finish second on the points table, owing to their lesser NRR when compared to the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters.

The Central Castries won their last two group stage matches, including a dominanting 61-run win against Vieux Fort North Raiders to book their spot in the last four.

With two in-form teams squaring off in this clash, expect a thrilling match on the cards!

Squads to choose from

South Castries Lions

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon

Central Castries

Advertisement

Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

Predicted Playing XI

South Castries Lions

J Charles (C), A Antoine, T Simon, Daren Sammy, C Callendar, T Edward, Xr Gabriel, K Charles, K Charlermagne, M Monrose, D Jn Baptiste.

Central Castries

S Naitram, A Auguste, K Lesporis, J James, A Prospere, G Prospere, A Prospere, J Eugene, J Elibox, S Hayle, D John.

Match Details

Match: South Castries Lions v Central Castries

Date: July 3rd, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

The slightly overcast conditions could be the only thing in the bowlers' favour throughout the game, with the strip proving to be a batter's paradise all through this tournament. Team batting first will need to put up 120-130 to have a chance at defending the total.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCL v CCMH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Charles, S Naitram, D Sammy, T Simon, A Prospere, A Antoine, K Charlermagne, T Edward, X Gabriel, K Arnold, D John.

Captain - J Charles, Vice-captain - A Antoine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Naitram, D Sammy, C Callendar, T Simon, A Auguste, A Prospere, A Antoine, K Charlermagne, X Gabriel, K Arnold, D John.

Captain - A Antoine, Vice-captain - K Charlermagne

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.