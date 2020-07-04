SCL v GICB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - July 4th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCL v GICB match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The South Castries Lions take on the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in today's match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Dream11 Suggestions

In the first match of the two games scheduled for today as part of the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast 2020, the South Castries Lions will take on the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

While the Lions picked up a dominating 9-wicket win against the Central Castries yesterday, the Cannon Blasters restricted the Mon Repos Stars to just 91 in their chase of a 116-run target to pick up a well-deserved win.

With both teams housing some momentum ahead of this clash, we're in for an exciting contest.

Squads to choose from

South Castries Lions

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

Predicted Playing XI

South Castries Lions

J Charles, A Antoine, T Simon, Daren Sammy, C Callendar, T Edward, Xr Gabriel, K Charles, K Charlermagne, M Monrose, D Jn Baptiste.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

K Melius, T Gabriel, D Edward, D Polius, V Gabriel, G Serieux, D Edward, L Solomon, T Chicot, L Edwards, S Gerson.

Match Details

Match: South Castries Lions v Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Date: July 4th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

The last few games have produced some big scores, with batsmen getting rewarded for their big-hitting with the short boundaries coming into play. Spinners have hardly got any turn to trouble the batsmen, and they will only need to depend on changes in pace to restrict the run flow.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCL v GICB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Charles, G Serieux, T Simon, L Solomon, K Melius, A Antoine, K Charlermagne, D Edward, D Baptiste, K Sexius, S Gerson.

Captain - K Melius, Vice-captain - K Charlermagne

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Serieux, D Sammy, T Simon, K Melius, A Antoine, K Charlermagne, T Gabriel, D Baptiste, K Sexius, T Chicot, S Gerson.

Captain - A Antoine, Vice-captain - G Serieux.

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.