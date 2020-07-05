SCL v MRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match - July 5th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCL v MRS match of St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

The South Castries Lions take on the Mon Repos Stars in today's match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Dream11 Suggestions

In Match 25 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast, Daren Sammy’s South Castries Lions are up against Mon Repos Stars with both teams vying for the top spot that is currently held by the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters.

The Lions were unbeaten in their first four games till they came up against table-toppers, the Cannon Blasters. A win in this match will propel them to the top of the table, at least until the Cannon Blasters play their game later in the day.

With the quality on display for both teams, viewers are in for some scintillating cricket between the two teams that have both set their sights on a first-place finish.

Squads to choose from

South Castries Lions

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlemagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin and Jamal Lesmond

Predicted Playing XI

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles, Darren Sammy, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemrol Charles, Malcolm Monrose, Daniel Jn Baptiste

Mon Repos Stars

Sabinus Emmanuel, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond, Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Keon Gaston, Garey Mathurin, Sadrack Descartes, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond

Match Details

Match: South Castries Lions v Mon Repos Stars

Date: July 5th, 2020 at 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia

Pitch Report

With the tournament moving into its business end, the pitch at Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground has continued to assist the batsmen. There is no evidence to suggest it won’t continue to behave the same. With the batsmen that these two teams have available, expect more fireworks when these two teams face off.

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SCL v MRS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Charles, S Emmanuel, C Callendar, T Simon, S Charles, A Antoine, K Charlermagne, K Gaston, D Baptiste, X Gabriel, S Descartes

Captain - J Charles, Vice-captain - T Simon

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Emmanuel, C Callendar, T Simon, S Charles, A Antoine, K Augustin, K Charlermagne, K Gaston, G Mathurin, X Gabriel, S Descartes

Captain - A Antoine, Vice-captain - K Charlermagne

All matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode app.