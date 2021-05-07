SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 7, 2021

In the 15th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast, the South Castries Lions will lock horns with Central Castries Mindoo Heritage at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The South Castries Lions have played just one match in the St Lucia T10 Blast so far, losing to the Micoud Eagles by six wickets. The Lions will be eager to get off the mark with a win today.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage have also lost the one match they have played in the St Lucia T10 Blast so far, with the Vieux Fort North Raiders beating them by seven wickets. They lacked the cutting edge in both their batting and bowling departments.

Squads to choose from

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk)

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (c & wk), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Gaspard Prospere (wk)

Probable Playing XIs

South Castries Lions

Noelle Leo(wk), Johnson Charles(c), Nixon Edmund, Wade Clovis, Wendell Inglis, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Stephen Naitram(c), Gaspard Prospere(wk), Jaden Elibox, Alleyn Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, Ephron Charles, Mc Kenny Clarke, Jemmi Mauricette, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John

Match Details

Match: South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Match 15, St Lucia T10 Blast

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Date and Time: 7th May, 9:00 PM (IST)

Pitch report

The track favors both the batters and the bowlers. In the powerplay overs, bowlers have a good chance to pick up some crucial wickets to set the tone of the game. However, batsmen are expected to turn it on in the middle overs as spinners generally struggle on this surface.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCL vs CCMH)

SCL vs CCMH Dream11 Team - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gaspard Prospere, Stephen Naitram, Dwight Thomas, Johnson Charles, Wendell Inglis, Shervon Leo, Collinus Callendar, Alleyn Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel

Captain: Johnson Charles. Vice-captain: Shervon Leo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gaspard Prospere, Dwight Thomas, Johnson Charles, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Shervon Leo, Jaden Elibox, Alleyn Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Aaron Joseph, Dillan John

Captain: Gaspard Prospere. Vice-captain: Alleyn Prospere