SCL vs GICB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 7

The South Castries Lions (SCL) will take on the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) in March 7 of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 on Monday, May 9. The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia will host this contest.

This will be the first match of the season for both the South Castries Lions as well as the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters. Aaron Joseph and Lerry Auguste are among the key players for the Lions.

Meanwhile, the Cannon Blasters will be led by wicket-keeper batter Jard Goodman, and their prominent players include Dalton Polius and Jehan Boodha.

SCL vs GICB Probable Playing 11 Today

SCL XI

Johnson Charles (wk), Shervon Leo, Kemrol Charles, Aaron Joseph, Wade Clovis, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Avalinus Callendar, Lerry Auguste, Kensley Paul, Emmerson Charles.

GICB XI

Dalton Polius, Larry Edwards, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman (wk), Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson, Ryan Goodman, Jeandell Cyril, Tarrique Edward, Rene Montoute, Jehan Boodha.

Match Details

Match: South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 67.

Date and Time: 9th May, 2022, 9:15 PM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia.

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce so batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 140 is expected to be par here.

Today’s SCL vs GICB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Charles is a fabulous choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He is a star batter who has plenty of experience at the highest level. Charles has scored 724 runs at an average of 21.93 in 34 games and will be a great multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, D Polius is a top all-rounder from the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters camp. He has amassed 116 runs and picked up four wickets at an average of 18.55 in nine games.

All-rounders

K Charles is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 11 runs and taken a wicket over the last nine matches.

Bowlers

D Edward will be the go-to strike bowler as far as the Cannon Blasters are concerned. He has scalped four wickets in four matches and has also chipped in with 30 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SCL vs GICB Dream11 prediction team

J Charles (South Castries Lions)

K Charles (South Castries Lions)

A Callendar (South Castries Lions)

D Polius (Gros Islet Cannon Blasters)

W Inglis (South Castries Lions)

Important stats for SCL vs GICB Dream11 prediction team

J Charles: 724 runs in 34 matches.

D Polius: 116 runs and four wickets in nine matches.

D Edward: 30 runs and four wickets in four matches

SCL vs GICB Dream11 Prediction Today

South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Charles, A Callendar, D Polius, W Inglis, K Charles, R Montoute, R Paul, D Edward, J Cyril, K Sexius, S Leo.

Captain: J Charles | Vice-Captain: K Charles.

South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Charles, J Goodman, A Callendar, D Polius, J Boodha, W Inglis, K Charles, R Paul, D Edward, K Sexius, S Leo.

Captain: A Callendar | Vice-Captain: D Polius.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra