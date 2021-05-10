SCL vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 11th, 2021

Match 23 of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 has the South Castries Lions taking on the Mabouya Valley Constrictor at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

South Castries, who started their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign with a defeat to the Micoud Eagles, have hit back strongly with two wins on the trot. The defending champions, led by Johnson Charles, have been impressive with the bat and even managed to breach the 120-run mark in their last game against the Vieux Fort North Raiders. With momentum on their side, the South Castries Lions will surely eye another win.

Meanwhile, the Mabouya Valley Constrictors haven't been too bad in the St Lucia T10 Blast, despite winning only one of their three games so far. Although they come into the fixture on the back of a loss to Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, the Constrictors have a talented squad capable of springing a surprise or two against hot favorites South Castries Lions. All in all, a cracking St Lucia T10 Blast game is on the cards, with two valuable points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk).

Mabouya Valley Constrictors

Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund and Chard Polius.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles (c&wk), Wade Clovis, Rumario Simmons, Wendell Inglis, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Xavier Gabriel, Shervon Leo, Avalinus Callendar, Aaron Joseph and Daniel Jn Baptiste

Mabouya Valley Constrictors

Orey Changoo (c), Chard Polius, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Leon Polius, Dale Smith, Mitchel Louisy (wk), Rick Smith, Lennice Modeste, Christian Ange and Shem Severin

Match Details

Match: South Castries Lions vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors, Match 23

Date: 11th May 2021, at 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report

A high-scoring St Lucia T10 Blast game is on the cards, with scores of over 100 being scored for fun in the last few games. Despite there being some movement on offer for the pacers, the ball should skid on to the bat fairly well. The spinners will ideally get some turn off the surface, making for an even contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCL vs MAC)

SCL vs MAC Dream11 Tips - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Charles, M Louisy, Z Edmund, O Changoo, W Clovis, M Shoulette, C Callendar, S Leo, X Gabriel, C Ange and A Joseph

Captain: J Charles. Vice-captain: M Shoulette

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Charles, D Smith, Z Edmund, O Changoo, W Clovis, M Shoulette, C Callendar, C Polius, X Gabriel, C Ange and A Joseph

Captain: J Charles. Vice-captain: X Gabriel