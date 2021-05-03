SCL vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 4th, 2021

The South Castries Lions will take on the Micoud Eagles in the eighth match of the St Lucia T10 Blast on Tuesday.

The Micoud Eagles have been in phenomenal form in the St Lucia T10 Blast, winning three in three. They defeated the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers by eight wickets in their last game and will start as favorites against the Lions.

Meanwhile, the South Castries Lions will be playing their first game of the St Lucia T10 Blast. They had a remarkable end to their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign last year, winning three on the trot.

Squads to choose from:

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk).

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr, Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

South Castries Lions

Noelle Leo, Jonathan Charles, Nixon Edmund, Wendell Inglis, Wade Clovis, Kemrol Charles, Collinus Callendar, Shervon Leo, Daniel Baptiste, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel

Micoud Eagle

Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr.(wk), Murlan Sammy, Daren Sammy, Earvin Frederick, Travis Gifford, Winnel Felix, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy Jr., Micheal Charlery

Match Details

Match: South Castries Lions vs Micoud Eagle, 8th Match

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Date & Time: 4th May, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has a balanced track, which assists both the batsmen and bowlers. The pitch is more suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average score at the venue in the T10 format is 92 runs.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SCL vs ME)

SCL vs ME Dream11 Tips - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Serieux, J Charles, S Charles, M Wells, M Sammy, C Callendar, T Edward, M Charlery, D Baptiste, A Joseph

Captain: J Charles. Vice-captain: M Wells

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Serieux, N Leo, J Charles, M Wells, D Sammy, M Sammy, K Charles, C Callendar, T Edward, M Charlery, D Baptiste

Captain: M Sammy. Vice-captain: D Sammy