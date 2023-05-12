SCL vs MRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023, Match 5

The fifth match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023 will see the South Castries Lions (SCL) square off against the Mon Repos Stars (MRS) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia in Gros Islet on Friday, May 12. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SCL vs MRC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The South Castries Lions have played one match in the tournament and have managed to win it. They are currently second in the points table and will be looking to solidify their position with a win in this match.

The Mon Repos Stars, on the other hand, have lost their opening match and will be desperate to win this match to get their campaign on track.

SCL vs MRS Match Details

The fifth game of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023 will be played on May 12 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia in Gros Islet. The match will commence at 9.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SCL vs MRS, Match 5, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023

Date and Time: May 12, 2023, Friday; 9.30 pm IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet

SCL vs MRS Probable Playing XIs

SCL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SCL Probable Playing XI

N Leo, W Inglis, J Chandler, X Gabriel, W Clovis, K Paul, J Mann, K James, M Monrose, S Leo, and K Adonis.

MRS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MRS Probable Playing XI

S Emmanuel, C Fontinelle, R Lesmond, D Henry, C Lesmond, K Gaston, H Charlery, S Edward, C Charlery, M Sylvester, and J Lesmond.

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Leo

Leo is a decent top-order batter who also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He can be a very useful pick for the fantasy contests for the match.

Batter

R Lesmond

Rohan Lesmond looked in good decent touch in the first match. His form makes him a good pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-rounder

K Gaston

Gaston has been in good form with both the bat and the ball in the previous match. His all-round ability to change the course of a match makes him a great pick for the fantasy contests.

Bowler

S Leo

S Leo had a good outing in the first match. He picked up wickets and is looking in good form. Leo could be a crucial pick for the match.

SCL vs MRS match captain and vice-captain choices

K Gaston

Gaston looked in good touch with both the bat and the ball in the last match. He can leave an impact on the match in either innings, which makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Leo

Leo looked in good bowling form in the first match. He has a good wicket-taking form behind him and that makes him a rather safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SCL vs MRS, Match 5

N Leo

R Lesmond

K Gaston

S Leo

K Adonis

SCL vs MRS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and are also able to complete their quota of overs, will be good picks for the match.

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: N Leo

Batters: D Henry, R Lesmond, J Chandler, C Lesmond

All-rounders: K Gaston, X Gabriel, S Edward

Bowlers: S Leo, M Monrose, K Adonis

SCL vs MRS Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: N Leo

Batters: D Henry, R Lesmond, J Chandler, C Lesmond

All-rounders: K Gaston, X Gabriel, S Edward

Bowlers: S Leo, M Monrose, K Adonis

