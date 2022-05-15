SCL vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T20 Blast, Match 20

South Castries Lions (SCL) will lock horns with Soufriere Sulphir City Stars (SSCS) in the 20th match of the St. Lucia T20 Blast at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Monday.

The South Castries Lions are third in the Group A standings, having won one of their two games. They lost their last match against Babonneau Leatherbacks by 12 runs. Soufriere Sulphir City Stars, meanwhile, are comfortably perched atop the Group B standings, having won both their games. They defeated Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by eight wickets in their last match.

SCL vs SSCS Probable Playing XIs

SCL

Wayne Prospere, Xytus Emmanuel, Julian Sylvester (WK), Dalius Monrose, Ashely Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Acquinas Sylvester, Jervan Charles, Jaquain Mesmain.

SSCS

Johnson Charles, Shervon Leo, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo (WK), Aaron Joseph, Malcolm Monrose, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Avalinus Callendar, Kensley Paul.

Match Details

Match: SCL vs SSCS, St. Lucia T20 Blast, Match 20.

Date and Time: May 16, 2022; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. There is some sluggishness that could help bowlers, but batters should be able to counter that by getting their eye in. Batting first should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. The average first-innings score in the last two games at the venue is 95 runs.

Today’s SCL vs SSCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Julian Sylvester: Sylvester has smashed 88 runs at a strike rate of 225.64 in two games. He will look to score some quick runs early on on Monday.

Batters

Xytus Emmanuel: Emmanuel is a reliable top-order batter of Soufriere Sulphir, who has scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 164.71 in two games.

Avalinus Callendar: Although Callendar has failed to perform in two games, scoring only seven runs, his batting prowess cannot be overlooked for Monday's clash.

All-rounders

Johnson Charles: Charles has smashed 107 runs at a strike rate of 218.37 in two games and has picked up a wicket. He is a no-brainer fantast captaincy choice for this game.

Bradley Tisson: Tisson has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in two games and has also scored ten runs. He could provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Monday.

Bowlers

Aaron Joseph: Joseph has been in brilliant form in the last two games, scalping four wickets at an economy rate 4.50.

Wayne Prospere: Prospere has picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 3.75 in two games. His wicket-taking ability cannot be overlooked for Monday's game.

Five best players to pick in SCL vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team

Johnson Charles (SCL) - 203 points

Aaron Joseph (SCL) - 166 points

Julian Sylvester (SSCS) - 163 points

Bradley Tisson (SSCS) - 85 points

Shani Mesmain (SSCS) - 70 points,

Key Stats for SCL vs SSCS Dream11 prediction team

Johnson Charles: 107 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 218.37 and ER - 9.25

Aaron Joseph: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.50

Julian Sylvester: 88 runs in 2 matches; SR - 225.64

Bradley Tisson: 10 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 6.75

Shani Mesmain: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.75.

SCL vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction

SCL vs SSCS Dream11 Prediction - St. Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Julian Sylvester, Noelle Leo, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Avalinus Callendar, Johnson Charles, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Aaron Jospeh, Wayne Prospere, Malcolm Monrose.

Captain: Johnson Charles. Vice-captain: Xytus Emmanuel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Julian Sylvester, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Wendell Englis, Johnson Charles, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Aaron Jospeh, Wayne Prospere, Shervon Leo.

Captain: Johnson Charles. Vice-captain: Julian Sylvester.

