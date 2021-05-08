SCL vs VFNR Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Dream11 St Lucia T10 Match – May 8th, 2021

South Castries Lions will take on Vieux Fort North Riders in the 18th Match of the Dream11 St Lucia T10.

South Castries Lions have had a mixed start to their campaign. Micoud Eagles defeated them by six wickets in the opening fixture. They then bounced back in style and got the better of Central Castries Mindoo Heritage.

Meanwhile, Vieux Fort North Riders began their tournament with a win. They restricted Central Castries Mindoo Heritage to a score of 82 and dismissed seven batsmen. Vieux Fort North Riders got to the target in just 6.3 overs and with seven wickets in hand. Mabouya Valley Constrictors then beat the by 37 runs in the next game.

Squads to choose from:

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk).

Vieux Fort North Riders

Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus and Chrislon Fanis.

Predicted Playing 11

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles (wk), Wade Clovis, Rumario Simmons, Wendell Inglis, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Xavier Gabriel, Shervon Leo, Avalinus Callendar, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste

Vieux Fort North Riders

Curtly Johnny, Al Prince, Ricky Hippolyte, Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter, David Naitram, Chrislon Fanis, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste

Match Details

Match: South Castries Lions vs Vieux Fort North Riders, 18th Match

Venue: Darren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia

Date and Time: 8th May, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has a balanced track which assists both batsmen and bowlers. The pitch is favourable to the pacers and the average score at this venue in the T10 format is 92.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Junior Peter, Tarryck Gabriel, Wendell Inglis, Wade Clovis, Al Prince, Shervon Leo, Ernell Sexius, Johann Williams, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel

Captain: Johnson Charles, Vice-Captain: Tarryck Gabriel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Tarryck Gabriel, Wendell Inglis, Wade Clovis, Al Prince, Shervon Leo, Ernell Sexius, Collinus Calendar, Johann Williams, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel

Captain: Al Prince, Vice-Captain: Johann Williams