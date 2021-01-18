SCO vs HEA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Big Bash League Match – January 19th, 2021

The Perth Scorchers will take on the Brisbane Heat at the Docklands Stadium in the Big Bash League on Tuesday.
Both sides are in the battle for the top four spots in the BBL. The two teams are separated by a mere point and are 5th and 6th in the standings. It goes without saying that the outcome of this clash will determine the top four teams in the playoffs.
The Scorchers will come into the game on the back of a loss. They were beaten by table-toppers Sydney Sixers and will want to avoid another loss on the trot. Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat won their last match against the Melbourne Renegades and will want to leapfrog Scorchers in the table.
SCO vs HEA: Squads to choose from
Perth Scorchers
Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Kurtis Patterson, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Matthew Kelly
Brisbane Heat
Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Laughlin, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Simon Milenko, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Wood
SCO vs HEA: Predicted playing XIs
Perth Scorchers
Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed
Brisbane Heat
Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett
SCO vs HEA: Match details
Match: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Date and Time: 19th January, 2021, 01:45 PM IST
SCO vs HEA: Pitch report
This will be the first match at the Docklands Stadium this season and therefore, there isn’t much data about the pitch beforehand. However, based on information from previous seasons, the track will assist both the batsmen and the bowlers.
SCO vs HEA Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Jimmy Peirson, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Liam Livingstone, Jack Wildermuth, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee
Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Liam Livingstone, Jack Wildermuth, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee, Josh Behrendorff
Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Jhye RichardsonPublished 18 Jan 2021, 23:29 IST