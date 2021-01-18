SCO vs HEA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Big Bash League Match – January 19th, 2021

The Perth Scorchers will take on the Brisbane Heat at the Docklands Stadium in the Big Bash League on Tuesday.

Both sides are in the battle for the top four spots in the BBL. The two teams are separated by a mere point and are 5th and 6th in the standings. It goes without saying that the outcome of this clash will determine the top four teams in the playoffs.

The Scorchers will come into the game on the back of a loss. They were beaten by table-toppers Sydney Sixers and will want to avoid another loss on the trot. Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat won their last match against the Melbourne Renegades and will want to leapfrog Scorchers in the table.

SCO vs HEA: Squads to choose from

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Kurtis Patterson, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Matthew Kelly

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Laughlin, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Simon Milenko, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jack Wood

SCO vs HEA: Predicted playing XIs

Perth Scorchers

Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett

SCO vs HEA: Match details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Date and Time: 19th January, 2021, 01:45 PM IST

SCO vs HEA: Pitch report

This will be the first match at the Docklands Stadium this season and therefore, there isn’t much data about the pitch beforehand. However, based on information from previous seasons, the track will assist both the batsmen and the bowlers.

SCO vs HEA Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

SCO vs HEA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Jimmy Peirson, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Liam Livingstone, Jack Wildermuth, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Liam Livingstone, Jack Wildermuth, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee, Josh Behrendorff

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Jhye Richardson