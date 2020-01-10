SCO vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 11th, 2020

The second BBL 2019-20 game this Saturday sees the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat going head to head at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Both teams have overcome a slow start and are firmly in the race for a playoff place. Only two points separate the two sides, although the Heat will be wary of the Scorchers' strengths.

Although the Heat are placed higher in the table than their opponents, it was the Scorchers who came out victorious in their previous encounter earlier in the season. However, with momentum on their side, the Heat should count themselves as the favourites against the Scorchers, who boast of a top-heavy batting unit.

With two valuable points on offer on Saturday, an entertaining game beckons between the two sides. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SCO vs HEA.

Squads to choose from:

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh(C), Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Matt Kelly, Joel Paris, Liam Guthrie, Sam Whiteman

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn(C), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, James Pattinson, Mitch Swepson and Zahir Khan.

Playing XI Updates:

Perth Scorchers:

After a dominant win over the Renegades earlier in the week, Perth Scorchers should field a largely unchanged side. Ashton Agar isn't available due to national commitments which paves the way for one of Sam Whiteman or Joel Paris to feature on Saturday.

The top-order trio of Inglis, Livingstone and Bancroft have come up with useful knocks this season although Mitchell Marsh has been their best batsmen with 214 runs. The Scorchers have ample depth in their batting unit as well in spite of Ashton Agar's departure with Jhye Richardson and Chris Jordan also capable of clearing the boundaries in the death overs. Fawad Ahmed has been brilliant for the Scorchers with eight wickets so far and will be key at the Optus Stadium.

Possible XI: Inglis (WK), Livingstone, Marsh (C), Bancroft, David, Green, Jordan, Whiteman, Fawad, Kelly and Richardson

Brisbane Heat:

James Pattinson is back for the Heat and should come into the side at the expense of Mitch Swepson or James Peirson. With the Heat bowling attack already boasting of Zahir Khan and Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson's inclusion adds much-needed experience to the bowling unit. However, it is the Heat batsmen who have stolen the limelight for themselves with Tom Banton and Chris Lynn starring in recent games. With Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw holding fort in the middle order, the Heat are well-equipped to exact revenge upon the Scorchers, who bundled them out of 109 in the first BBL match of 2020.

Possible XI: Bryant, Banton, Lynn(C), Burns, Renshaw, Cutting, Pierson(WK), Pattinson, Lalor, Laughlin and Zahir.

Match Details:

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 32

11th January 2020, 3:40 PM IST

Optus Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report:

As seen in the previous games played at the Optus Stadium this season, the pitch promises lots of runs with 170 being par. The batsmen will enjoy playing on this surface although the pacers should get extra bounce from the pitch. Chasing would be the ideal option with the ball coming on nicely under the lights.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton is the preferred candidate for this slot although Josh Inglis isn't a bad option as well. Both Banton and Inglis have scored more than 150 runs this season at a decent strike rate. A similar sort of performance is on the cards for either of them with the powerplay restrictions also favouring them.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn and Liam Livingstone are must-have players for this game owing to their destructive ability at the top of the order. While Lynn's record against Perth Scorchers is decent, Livingstone is slowly finding his feet in the tournament. His fifty against the Renegades earlier in the week holds him in good stead as well. Along with the aforementioned duo, Cameron Bancroft is a viable pick as well while Max Bryant's recent form, which includes a dashing fifty against the Hurricanes, makes him a good pick as well.

Allrounders: With Ashton Agar leaving for national duty, the onus is upon Mitchell Marsh to deliver with the ball as the fifth bowler. While Marsh has scored 214 runs already, his spell of 2/10 in his two overs against the Renegades should strengthen his case for an inclusion in the fantasy team. Another worthwhile candidate would be Ben Cutting, who steered the Heat home in what was a tricky chase on Thursday. One of Green or Renshaw should suffice as the final all-round pick.

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed has picked four wickets in three outings this year at the Optus Stadium. With an economy rate of 7.14, Ahmed has done brilliantly in the middle overs and should pick a wicket or two on Saturday. While the likes of Jhye Richardson and Chris Jordan are also viable picks for this game, one cannot ignore Ben Laughlin and his wicket-taking ability. The former Adelaide Strikers pacer is the leading wicket-taker in BBL history and has nine wickets to his name in BBL 2019-20. The returning, James Pattinson should get the nod over Zahir Khan although the Afghan leggie isn't a bad option to have in the fantasy side as well.

Captain: Liam Livingstone comes into this game on the back of a match-winning 59 against the Renegades. With the Englishman expected to roll his arm over for a few overs as well, Livingstone would be the ideal captaincy candidate for this game. While Chris Lynn is bound to be a popular multiplier option from the Brisbane Heat roster, Mitchell Marsh's all-round ability makes him a worth-while option as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Chris Lynn, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Ben Cutting, Matt Renshaw, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan and Ben Laughlin. Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Josh Inglis, Chris Lynn, Liam Livingstone, Max Bryant, Ben Cutting, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan and Jhye Richardson. Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain. Mitchell Marsh